High School

Recap of week 1 Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school football games

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

FRIDAY'S GAMES

INGLESIDE 46, MATHIS 7

Top performers

Ingleside: Aidan Jakobsohn 10-13, 195 yards, 2 TD passing; Leo Villarreal 4-52, TD rushing; Jorden Randall 5-51, TD rushing; Elijah Bell 3-15, TD rushing; Jaydon Smith 6-131, 2 TD receiving

Mathis: E. Ybarra 21-56 rushing

Highlights: The Mustangs opened up a 33-0 halftime lead as five different players scored touchdowns in the first 24 minutes.

Records: Ingleside 1-0, Mathis 0-1

Next: Taft at Mathis, 7, Thursday, Sept. 1; Ingleside at Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

PREMONT 46, MONTE ALTO 0

Top performers

Premont: Andrew Christian 30-273, 3 TD rushing; Jose Santos 10-103 rushing, 2-16, receiving; Dos Lafuente 2-13, TD rushing and 6 of 8, 150 yards, 3 TD passing; Jackson Garcia 2-97, 2 TD receiving; Isaiah Luan 2-37, TD receiving

Highlights: The Cowboys open the 2022 season with a solid victory, including another big night from running back Andrew Christian.

Records: Premont 1-0, Monte Alto 0-1.

Next: Premont at Progreso, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

TULOSO-MIDWAY 20, MOODY 7

Top performers

Tuloso-Midway: Landon Jasso 7-141, TD rushing; Joseph Tamez 12-56, TD rushing; Mattux Moody rushing TD

Moody: Amahdo Rivera 15-54 rushing; John Michael Ortega 9-12, 114, INT passing;

Highlights: The Warriors forced two fumbles and a big game from Landon Jasso helped them to a season-opening victory.

Records: Tuloso-Midway 1-0; Moody 0-1

Next: Bishop at Moody, 7:30, Sept. 2; Ray at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

BEEVILLE 20, SINTON 17

Top performers

Sinton: Braeden Brown 24-40, 220 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT passing; Jacoby James 8-97 2 TD receiving; Tyler Ramirez 9 tackles

Beeville: I. Gonzales 4-9, TD; D. Perez 81-yard interception return and 1-20 receiving; E. Brako game-winning 26-yard field goal

Highlights: The Trojans tied the game late in the third quarter with an 81-yard interception return and then kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter to win.

Records: Beeville 1-0, Sinton 0-1

Next: Beeville at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; Rockport-Fulton at Sinton, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

SAN DIEGO 27, GEORGE WEST 24

Top performers

San Diego: R.J. Valerio 8-17, 102 yards, TD passing and 12-126, 2 TD rushing; Fabian Vidal 10 tackles, TD reception

George West: Jake Snider 19-168, TD rushing; Davian Zuniga 10-18, 2 TD rushing; Enrique Smith 3-74 receiving

Highlights: The Vaqueros’ Fabian Vidal caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter and then San Diego converted on the two-point conversion to rally for a victory.

Records: George West 1-0; San Diego 0-1

Next: George West at Jourdanton, 7 p.m., Sept. 2; San Diego at Kingsville, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

RAY 13, LAREDO NIXON 7

Top performers

Ray: N. Talavera 4-7, 47 yards, TD; T. Charlton 3-38, TD receiving; B. Chapa 30-177

Highlights: Chapa’s big night rushing helped push the Texans to a non-district victory on the same night Buc Stadium opened its new press box.

Records: Ray 1-0, Laredo Nixon 0-1

Next: Ray at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

KENEDY 21, BEN BOLT 0

Top performers

Ben Bolt: L. Sill 5-10, 152 passing; D. Godinez 9-24 rushing and 1-62 receiving

Highlights: Kenedy scored 14 first quarter points and added another touchdown in the third for the shutout victory to start the season.

Records: Kenedy 1-0, Ben Bolt 0-1

Next: Skidmore-Tynan at Ben Bolt, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

ODEM AT KARNES CITY

Top performers

Odem: Hunter Dawson 7-11, 115 yards and 9-28 rushing; Leon Brown 3-71 receiving; Kealan Peterson 18 tackles

Highlights: Karnes City opened up a 26-13 lead at halftime and shut out the Owls in the second half to open the season.

Records: Odem 0-1, Karnes City 1-0

Next: Tidehaven at Odem, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

BANQUETE 22, FREER 12

Top performers

Banquete: Nate Herrera 20-81, 2 TD rushing, 9 tackles; Joseph Riddell 6-122, TD rushing and 3-4, 40 yards passing;

Highlights: The Bulldogs scored 14 fourth quarter points, which included touchdowns from Herrar and Riddell to rally for the victory against the Buckaroos.

Records: Banquete 1-0, Freer 0-1

Next: Agua Dulce at Freer, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; Santa Gertrudis Academy at Banquete, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

ANNAPOLIS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 30, AUSTIN NYOS CHARTER 26

Top performers

ACA: Lerma 123 yards, 2 TDs passing; Brushe 5-54, TD rushing, 6 tackles; 3-31, TD receiving; Guzman 5-55, TD receiving, 9 tackles; Segundo 13-78, 2 TD rushing, 11 tackles

ORANGE GROVE 53, HEBBRONVILLE 0

Top performers

Orange Grove: Mark Lopez 15-24, 358, 3 TD passing; Diego Garza 11-110, TD rushing; Dominick Garza 2-55, TD rushing, 9 tackles; Seth Barnes 5-30, 2 TD rushing; Tyler Craddock 4-90, 2 TD receiving; Hayden Miller 5-151, 2 TD receiving; Joaquinn Lopez 14 tackles

Highlights: The Bulldogs scored 33 second-half points in the rout while racking up more than 600 total yards.

Records: Orange Grove 1-0, Hebbronville 0-1

Next: Beeville at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; Falfurrias at Hebbronville, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

ROBSTOWN 52, KINGSVILLE 12

Top performers

Robstown: D. Silva 16-26, 340, 3 TD, INT passing; E. Diaz 22-149, 2 TD rushing; J. Luna 5-126, TD receiving; D. Briseno 5-114 receiving; T. Sanchez 2-57, TD receiving; L. Lara 2-33, TD receiving

Highlights: The Cotton Pickers used 33 first-half points to roll to a season-opening victory that included racking up 500 total yards.

Records: Robstown 1-0; Kingsville 0-1

Next: San Diego at Kingsville, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; San Antonio YMLA at Robstown, 7 p.m., Sept. 2

THURSDAY'S GAMES

BOERNE 35, FLOUR BLUFF 32

Top performers

Flour Bluff: Jose Martinez 13-93 rushing; Cameron Johnson 8-36, TD rushing; Connor Tyler 7-27, TD rushing; Cameran Dickson 7-151, TD receiving; Jayden Johnson 6-103 receiving; Jayden Paluseo 28-45, 360, TD, INT passing

Boerne: Jaxon Baize 7-20, 127, 2 TD, 2 INT passing, 2 TD rushing; Chance Gentry 15-70 rushing; Braden Baize 5-73 receiving; Thomas Dement 1-50, TD receiving; Adam Hicks 1-4, TD receiving

Highlights: Boerne scored 14 third-quarter points to take the lead and then hold off the Hornets. Flour Bluff scored 15 points in the fourth on a Connor Tyler TD run and a Camern Dickson TD reception.

Records: Boerne 1-0, Flour Bluff 0-1

Next: Flour Bluff at Laredo United South, 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Pleasanton at Boerne, 7 p.m., Sept. 2

TAFT 47, SKIDMORE-TYNAN 13

Taft: J.J. Acosta 30-35, 515, 5 TD passing, 3-37, TD rushing; Josh Suarez 14-280, 4 TD receiving; Enrique Rodriguez 7-135 receiving; Steven Rivera 6-47, TD rushing, 3-60 receiving; Jay Martinz 4-36, TD receiving

Skidmore-Tynan: Sonny Mann 7-12, 100 yards, TD, INT passing; Bennett Martinez 2-80, TD receiving; Marcus Gabriel 18-84, TD rushing; Walker Widner 8 tackles

Highlights: The Greyhounds forced two turnovers as Acosta and Suarez produced a big night.

Records: Taft 1-0, Skidmore-Tynan 0-1.

Next: Taft at Mathis, 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Skidmore-Tynan at Ben Bolt, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

LONDON 51, JOHN PAUL II 0

Top performers

London: Ace Navarijo 8-9, 151 yards, 3, TD passing; Mason Arispe 5-51, TD rushing; Pierson Cazalas 2-35, TD receiving; Preston Cazalas 2-31, 2 TD receiving; Dillon Spencer 1-49, TD rushing; Billy Martinez 1-27, TD receiving; Alexander Manning 1-1, 27 yards, TD receiving; Giancarlo Mirabel 2-28, TD rushing

Highlights: The Pirates scored 21 first quarter points on the way to dominating season-opening victory.

Records: London 1-0, John Paul II 0-1

Next: Refugio at London, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; John Paul II at West Oso, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

NON-DISTRICT

Calallen 22, Gregory-Portland 12

FRIDAY, AUG. 26

NON-DISTRICT

New Braunfels Canyon 43, Veterans Memorial 42

Carroll 52, Edcouch-Elsa 28

Alice 49, King 7

Miller 35, Rockport-Fulton 14

Robstown 52, Kingsville 12

Cotulla 42, West Oso 40

Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 0

Victoria St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13

Falfurrias 30, Santa Maria 14

San Diego 27, George West 24

Santa Gertrudis Academy 43, Riviera 8

Banquete 22, Freer 12

Karnes City 41, Odem 13

Hitchcock 49, Refugio 12

Three Rivers 34, Falls City 0

Charlotte 22, Agua Dulce 20

Woodsboro 23, Bloomington 20

Note: All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

NON-DISTRICT

Alice at Veterans Memorial, 7, Buc Stadium

King at Laredo Nixon, 7

Taft at Mathis, 7

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

NON-DISTRICT

Carroll at Gregory-Portland, 7

El Campo at Miller, Buc Stadium

Bishop at Moody, Cabaniss

Ray at Tuloso-Midway

Flour Bluff at Laredo United South, 7

Beeville at Orange Grove

Rockport-Fulton at Sinton

Mexico City at Calallen

San Diego at Kingsville

John Paul II at West Oso

Ingleside at Aransas Pass

San Antonio YMLA at Robstown, 7

Refugio at London

Falfurrias at Hebbronville

Santa Gertrudis Academy at Banquete

George West at Jourdanton, 7

Tidehaven at Odem

Skidmore-Tynan at Ben Bolt

Three Rivers at Nixon-Smiley

Agua Dulce at Freer

Premont at Progreso

Harlingen Marine Military at Riviera

Benavides at Runge, 7

Charlotte at Woodsboro, 7

More: Caller-Times Football 2-A-Days: Defensive front hopes to propel Veterans Memorial

More: 22 questions for the 2022 Corpus Christi high school football season

More: Odem quarterback Hunter Dawson ready to lead Owls in final high school season

