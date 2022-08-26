Recap of week 1 Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school football games
FRIDAY'S GAMES
INGLESIDE 46, MATHIS 7
Top performers
Ingleside: Aidan Jakobsohn 10-13, 195 yards, 2 TD passing; Leo Villarreal 4-52, TD rushing; Jorden Randall 5-51, TD rushing; Elijah Bell 3-15, TD rushing; Jaydon Smith 6-131, 2 TD receiving
Mathis: E. Ybarra 21-56 rushing
Highlights: The Mustangs opened up a 33-0 halftime lead as five different players scored touchdowns in the first 24 minutes.
Records: Ingleside 1-0, Mathis 0-1
Next: Taft at Mathis, 7, Thursday, Sept. 1; Ingleside at Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
PREMONT 46, MONTE ALTO 0
Top performers
Premont: Andrew Christian 30-273, 3 TD rushing; Jose Santos 10-103 rushing, 2-16, receiving; Dos Lafuente 2-13, TD rushing and 6 of 8, 150 yards, 3 TD passing; Jackson Garcia 2-97, 2 TD receiving; Isaiah Luan 2-37, TD receiving
Highlights: The Cowboys open the 2022 season with a solid victory, including another big night from running back Andrew Christian.
Records: Premont 1-0, Monte Alto 0-1.
Next: Premont at Progreso, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
TULOSO-MIDWAY 20, MOODY 7
Top performers
Tuloso-Midway: Landon Jasso 7-141, TD rushing; Joseph Tamez 12-56, TD rushing; Mattux Moody rushing TD
Moody: Amahdo Rivera 15-54 rushing; John Michael Ortega 9-12, 114, INT passing;
Highlights: The Warriors forced two fumbles and a big game from Landon Jasso helped them to a season-opening victory.
Records: Tuloso-Midway 1-0; Moody 0-1
Next: Bishop at Moody, 7:30, Sept. 2; Ray at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
BEEVILLE 20, SINTON 17
Top performers
Sinton: Braeden Brown 24-40, 220 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT passing; Jacoby James 8-97 2 TD receiving; Tyler Ramirez 9 tackles
Beeville: I. Gonzales 4-9, TD; D. Perez 81-yard interception return and 1-20 receiving; E. Brako game-winning 26-yard field goal
Highlights: The Trojans tied the game late in the third quarter with an 81-yard interception return and then kicked a field goal in the fourth quarter to win.
Records: Beeville 1-0, Sinton 0-1
Next: Beeville at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; Rockport-Fulton at Sinton, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
SAN DIEGO 27, GEORGE WEST 24
Top performers
San Diego: R.J. Valerio 8-17, 102 yards, TD passing and 12-126, 2 TD rushing; Fabian Vidal 10 tackles, TD reception
George West: Jake Snider 19-168, TD rushing; Davian Zuniga 10-18, 2 TD rushing; Enrique Smith 3-74 receiving
Highlights: The Vaqueros’ Fabian Vidal caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter and then San Diego converted on the two-point conversion to rally for a victory.
Records: George West 1-0; San Diego 0-1
Next: George West at Jourdanton, 7 p.m., Sept. 2; San Diego at Kingsville, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
RAY 13, LAREDO NIXON 7
Top performers
Ray: N. Talavera 4-7, 47 yards, TD; T. Charlton 3-38, TD receiving; B. Chapa 30-177
Highlights: Chapa’s big night rushing helped push the Texans to a non-district victory on the same night Buc Stadium opened its new press box.
Records: Ray 1-0, Laredo Nixon 0-1
Next: Ray at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
KENEDY 21, BEN BOLT 0
Top performers
Ben Bolt: L. Sill 5-10, 152 passing; D. Godinez 9-24 rushing and 1-62 receiving
Highlights: Kenedy scored 14 first quarter points and added another touchdown in the third for the shutout victory to start the season.
Records: Kenedy 1-0, Ben Bolt 0-1
Next: Skidmore-Tynan at Ben Bolt, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
ODEM AT KARNES CITY
Top performers
Odem: Hunter Dawson 7-11, 115 yards and 9-28 rushing; Leon Brown 3-71 receiving; Kealan Peterson 18 tackles
Highlights: Karnes City opened up a 26-13 lead at halftime and shut out the Owls in the second half to open the season.
Records: Odem 0-1, Karnes City 1-0
Next: Tidehaven at Odem, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
BANQUETE 22, FREER 12
Top performers
Banquete: Nate Herrera 20-81, 2 TD rushing, 9 tackles; Joseph Riddell 6-122, TD rushing and 3-4, 40 yards passing;
Highlights: The Bulldogs scored 14 fourth quarter points, which included touchdowns from Herrar and Riddell to rally for the victory against the Buckaroos.
Records: Banquete 1-0, Freer 0-1
Next: Agua Dulce at Freer, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; Santa Gertrudis Academy at Banquete, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
ANNAPOLIS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 30, AUSTIN NYOS CHARTER 26
Top performers
ACA: Lerma 123 yards, 2 TDs passing; Brushe 5-54, TD rushing, 6 tackles; 3-31, TD receiving; Guzman 5-55, TD receiving, 9 tackles; Segundo 13-78, 2 TD rushing, 11 tackles
ORANGE GROVE 53, HEBBRONVILLE 0
Top performers
Orange Grove: Mark Lopez 15-24, 358, 3 TD passing; Diego Garza 11-110, TD rushing; Dominick Garza 2-55, TD rushing, 9 tackles; Seth Barnes 5-30, 2 TD rushing; Tyler Craddock 4-90, 2 TD receiving; Hayden Miller 5-151, 2 TD receiving; Joaquinn Lopez 14 tackles
Highlights: The Bulldogs scored 33 second-half points in the rout while racking up more than 600 total yards.
Records: Orange Grove 1-0, Hebbronville 0-1
Next: Beeville at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; Falfurrias at Hebbronville, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
ROBSTOWN 52, KINGSVILLE 12
Top performers
Robstown: D. Silva 16-26, 340, 3 TD, INT passing; E. Diaz 22-149, 2 TD rushing; J. Luna 5-126, TD receiving; D. Briseno 5-114 receiving; T. Sanchez 2-57, TD receiving; L. Lara 2-33, TD receiving
Highlights: The Cotton Pickers used 33 first-half points to roll to a season-opening victory that included racking up 500 total yards.
Records: Robstown 1-0; Kingsville 0-1
Next: San Diego at Kingsville, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; San Antonio YMLA at Robstown, 7 p.m., Sept. 2
THURSDAY'S GAMES
BOERNE 35, FLOUR BLUFF 32
Top performers
Flour Bluff: Jose Martinez 13-93 rushing; Cameron Johnson 8-36, TD rushing; Connor Tyler 7-27, TD rushing; Cameran Dickson 7-151, TD receiving; Jayden Johnson 6-103 receiving; Jayden Paluseo 28-45, 360, TD, INT passing
Boerne: Jaxon Baize 7-20, 127, 2 TD, 2 INT passing, 2 TD rushing; Chance Gentry 15-70 rushing; Braden Baize 5-73 receiving; Thomas Dement 1-50, TD receiving; Adam Hicks 1-4, TD receiving
Highlights: Boerne scored 14 third-quarter points to take the lead and then hold off the Hornets. Flour Bluff scored 15 points in the fourth on a Connor Tyler TD run and a Camern Dickson TD reception.
Records: Boerne 1-0, Flour Bluff 0-1
Next: Flour Bluff at Laredo United South, 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Pleasanton at Boerne, 7 p.m., Sept. 2
TAFT 47, SKIDMORE-TYNAN 13
Taft: J.J. Acosta 30-35, 515, 5 TD passing, 3-37, TD rushing; Josh Suarez 14-280, 4 TD receiving; Enrique Rodriguez 7-135 receiving; Steven Rivera 6-47, TD rushing, 3-60 receiving; Jay Martinz 4-36, TD receiving
Skidmore-Tynan: Sonny Mann 7-12, 100 yards, TD, INT passing; Bennett Martinez 2-80, TD receiving; Marcus Gabriel 18-84, TD rushing; Walker Widner 8 tackles
Highlights: The Greyhounds forced two turnovers as Acosta and Suarez produced a big night.
Records: Taft 1-0, Skidmore-Tynan 0-1.
Next: Taft at Mathis, 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Skidmore-Tynan at Ben Bolt, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
LONDON 51, JOHN PAUL II 0
Top performers
London: Ace Navarijo 8-9, 151 yards, 3, TD passing; Mason Arispe 5-51, TD rushing; Pierson Cazalas 2-35, TD receiving; Preston Cazalas 2-31, 2 TD receiving; Dillon Spencer 1-49, TD rushing; Billy Martinez 1-27, TD receiving; Alexander Manning 1-1, 27 yards, TD receiving; Giancarlo Mirabel 2-28, TD rushing
Highlights: The Pirates scored 21 first quarter points on the way to dominating season-opening victory.
Records: London 1-0, John Paul II 0-1
Next: Refugio at London, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2; John Paul II at West Oso, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
SCORES AND SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
NON-DISTRICT
Calallen 22, Gregory-Portland 12
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
NON-DISTRICT
New Braunfels Canyon 43, Veterans Memorial 42
Carroll 52, Edcouch-Elsa 28
Alice 49, King 7
Miller 35, Rockport-Fulton 14
Robstown 52, Kingsville 12
Cotulla 42, West Oso 40
Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 0
Victoria St. Joseph 33, Aransas Pass 13
Falfurrias 30, Santa Maria 14
San Diego 27, George West 24
Santa Gertrudis Academy 43, Riviera 8
Banquete 22, Freer 12
Karnes City 41, Odem 13
Hitchcock 49, Refugio 12
Three Rivers 34, Falls City 0
Charlotte 22, Agua Dulce 20
Woodsboro 23, Bloomington 20
Note: All times 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
NON-DISTRICT
Alice at Veterans Memorial, 7, Buc Stadium
King at Laredo Nixon, 7
Taft at Mathis, 7
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
NON-DISTRICT
Carroll at Gregory-Portland, 7
El Campo at Miller, Buc Stadium
Bishop at Moody, Cabaniss
Ray at Tuloso-Midway
Flour Bluff at Laredo United South, 7
Beeville at Orange Grove
Rockport-Fulton at Sinton
Mexico City at Calallen
San Diego at Kingsville
John Paul II at West Oso
Ingleside at Aransas Pass
San Antonio YMLA at Robstown, 7
Refugio at London
Falfurrias at Hebbronville
Santa Gertrudis Academy at Banquete
George West at Jourdanton, 7
Tidehaven at Odem
Skidmore-Tynan at Ben Bolt
Three Rivers at Nixon-Smiley
Agua Dulce at Freer
Premont at Progreso
Harlingen Marine Military at Riviera
Benavides at Runge, 7
Charlotte at Woodsboro, 7
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Recap of week 1 Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend high school football games
