hometownstations.com
Mercy Health-St. Rita's holds luncheon for retirees
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Because of the pandemic, it has been a couple of years since they have gotten together, but for retirees from St. Rita's, it was worth the wait. Mercy Health hosted a lunch for retired employees from the medical center. Around 230 retirees were on hand to reminisce and to learn the latest what is going on at the hospital. Some of the employees liked St. Rita's so much they returned to volunteer at the hospital after they retired. The luncheon is more like a family reunion just how close everyone got during their years working together.
hometownstations.com
Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County
8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
hometownstations.com
Day of family fun planned for 100 year celebration of the Marsh Foundation
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - It's a milestone few can claim and an agency in Van Wert County is proud to say they have been serving the needs of children for 100 years. Established by George and Hilinda Marsh as a way to help children in their community, the Marsh Foundation has grown into a facility that can provide a variety of services to children and their families. They are licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offering schooling in grades 2 through 12, family foster care, adoption, and independent living services among others.
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Fair is over and fairgrounds gets ready for Max's Trader Days
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Now that the fair is over, the Allen County Fair Board and staff c…
hometownstations.com
Judge grants Ketzenberger permission to take part in work program at mental health facility
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing his mother in 2020 was back in court on Monday. 26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger got permission from Judge Jeffrey Reed to take part in a work program at the mental health facility where he is getting treatment.
Improvements underway for family suites at Hancock County's only homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County has made some much-needed upgrades to its family suites. The City Mission in Findlay offers five family suites to house entire families who are dealing with homelessness. But until recently, the rooms were very plainly furnished and decorated. Executive...
hometownstations.com
Cridersville Elementary School gets a visit from the creator of the "GOOD" program
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Learning that all problems can be overcome was the topic at Cridersville Elementary School on Tuesday. Fourth-grade students get to hear about The GOOD Program from the man who created it. Ron Derry was a teacher and coach at a high school in central Ohio and then he lost his sight due to retinopathy. He decided not to be defeated and continued educating children as a speaker encouraging children that even though life can be tough, they have the ability to make a bad situation into a good situation.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert kicks off county fair
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair may have just wrapped up but a neighboring county kicked off their fair today!. Tuesday was opening day for the Van Wert County Fair which will run through Labor Day on Monday. We are told fairgoers can expect all of the typical fair food favorites and entertainment, along with the fair staples like harness racing and the demolition derby. There will also be a great line-up of gospel music on the pavilion such as the Booth Brothers and well-known artist Rhett Walker among local Christian bands. The big ticket concert at the fair will be "Girl Named Tom" set to perform on the grandstand Saturday night.
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
hometownstations.com
Cenovus presents $250,000 check to Central District Maker Space
To help celebrate the Lima refinery's 135th anniversary, Cenovus kicked off their celebration by announcing a partnership and social investment in the Lima area. The company presented a $250,000 check to the Central District Maker Space. The Maker Space not only is a creative space for budding entrepreneurs and artists but also helps people gain the skills needed to become tradesmen that are much in demand by area companies like Cenovus.
hometownstations.com
National Preparedness Month: Red Cross Urges Everyone to Get Ready Now for Emergencies
Press Release from the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio: FINDLAY– (Aug. 30, 2022) — People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening our communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.
hometownstations.com
Smith Jones Family Foundation offering high school students a college experience field trip
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As many young adults are heading to college campuses for the first time, one area family foundation is preparing to give high school students a college campus experience. The Smith Jones Family Foundation has been offering an "educational field trip" experience for high school students for...
wktn.com
Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday
The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
Times-Bulletin
Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting
Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
Lima News
Wilma A. and Wilbur D. Willeke
ADA — Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Willeke celebrated 70 years of marriage with a dinner at Milano Cafe. Willeke and the former Wilma A. Boecher were married on August 24, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church, south of Dola, by Pastor Homer Knauff. They are the parents of four...
hometownstations.com
Bluffton American Legion Post 382 Awards Donations to 9 Non-Profit Organizations
Today was a special day for some local non-profit organizations as they received donations to support their respective missions!. The Bluffton American Legion Post 382 awarded donations to 9 non-profits raised from the annual Fred Arnold Charitable Golf Scramble. The recipients included the Allen County based Abilities Baseball League and Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio, the American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors, five Bluffton based groups including the Boy Scout Troop 256, Diamond Sports, Family Recreation, Food Pantry, and Girl Scouts as well as the Flag City Honor Flight Group from Findlay. Each year, the Bluffton Legion hosts the Golf Scramble with the passion to help local non-profits achieve their goals.
Times-Bulletin
Garage sale donation to humane society
Jerry and Laura Koenig of Van Wert participated in the Lincoln Highway garage sale and donated all proceeds to the Van Wert County Humane Society. Items were free for the taking, and the only request was that buyers make a donation to the local animal shelter. “What a clever way...
hometownstations.com
GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation holds match at the Lima Sabres Shooting Association
Hundreds of handgun shooters came to test their skill at first ever competition for Lima area. The GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation is a group of GLOCK shooters & enthusiasts ranging in all levels of experience from new shooters to experienced shooters. This weekend the Lima Sabres Shooting Association hosted one of their 55 regional matches GSSF holds. Shooters from at least seven states came to compete this weekend in different shooting challenges.
Lima News
Allen County Public Health experiencing internet, phone outages
LIMA —Allen County Public Health is experiencing an internet outage which is impacting many services, such as vital statistics (birth and death certificates), the printing of immunization records and scheduling appointments for immunizations. Phone service is also affected, and the health department will not be able to receive phone...
huroninsider.com
Lane conversions, removal of gates to take place at several Turnpike plazas
BEREA – Several Ohio drivers who travel on the Turnpike will soon began to see changes as a result of the new Toll Collection System. The changes include lane conversions, the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges, and the construction and renovation of four mainline toll plazas that will permit E-ZPass open road tolling.
