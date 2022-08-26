ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Mercy Health-St. Rita's holds luncheon for retirees

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Because of the pandemic, it has been a couple of years since they have gotten together, but for retirees from St. Rita's, it was worth the wait. Mercy Health hosted a lunch for retired employees from the medical center. Around 230 retirees were on hand to reminisce and to learn the latest what is going on at the hospital. Some of the employees liked St. Rita's so much they returned to volunteer at the hospital after they retired. The luncheon is more like a family reunion just how close everyone got during their years working together.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County

8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Day of family fun planned for 100 year celebration of the Marsh Foundation

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - It's a milestone few can claim and an agency in Van Wert County is proud to say they have been serving the needs of children for 100 years. Established by George and Hilinda Marsh as a way to help children in their community, the Marsh Foundation has grown into a facility that can provide a variety of services to children and their families. They are licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offering schooling in grades 2 through 12, family foster care, adoption, and independent living services among others.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
City
Wapakoneta, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Lima, OH
Health
hometownstations.com

Cridersville Elementary School gets a visit from the creator of the "GOOD" program

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Learning that all problems can be overcome was the topic at Cridersville Elementary School on Tuesday. Fourth-grade students get to hear about The GOOD Program from the man who created it. Ron Derry was a teacher and coach at a high school in central Ohio and then he lost his sight due to retinopathy. He decided not to be defeated and continued educating children as a speaker encouraging children that even though life can be tough, they have the ability to make a bad situation into a good situation.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

Van Wert kicks off county fair

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair may have just wrapped up but a neighboring county kicked off their fair today!. Tuesday was opening day for the Van Wert County Fair which will run through Labor Day on Monday. We are told fairgoers can expect all of the typical fair food favorites and entertainment, along with the fair staples like harness racing and the demolition derby. There will also be a great line-up of gospel music on the pavilion such as the Booth Brothers and well-known artist Rhett Walker among local Christian bands. The big ticket concert at the fair will be "Girl Named Tom" set to perform on the grandstand Saturday night.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Center#Health System#Wlio#Medical Services#General Health#Ada
hometownstations.com

Cenovus presents $250,000 check to Central District Maker Space

To help celebrate the Lima refinery's 135th anniversary, Cenovus kicked off their celebration by announcing a partnership and social investment in the Lima area. The company presented a $250,000 check to the Central District Maker Space. The Maker Space not only is a creative space for budding entrepreneurs and artists but also helps people gain the skills needed to become tradesmen that are much in demand by area companies like Cenovus.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

National Preparedness Month: Red Cross Urges Everyone to Get Ready Now for Emergencies

Press Release from the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio: FINDLAY– (Aug. 30, 2022) — People everywhere are feeling the impacts of climate change with more frequent and intense weather events threatening our communities. September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio urges everyone to get ready for these emergencies now.
RED CROSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wktn.com

Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday

The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
FINDLAY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting

Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Wilma A. and Wilbur D. Willeke

ADA — Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Willeke celebrated 70 years of marriage with a dinner at Milano Cafe. Willeke and the former Wilma A. Boecher were married on August 24, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church, south of Dola, by Pastor Homer Knauff. They are the parents of four...
DOLA, OH
hometownstations.com

Bluffton American Legion Post 382 Awards Donations to 9 Non-Profit Organizations

Today was a special day for some local non-profit organizations as they received donations to support their respective missions!. The Bluffton American Legion Post 382 awarded donations to 9 non-profits raised from the annual Fred Arnold Charitable Golf Scramble. The recipients included the Allen County based Abilities Baseball League and Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio, the American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors, five Bluffton based groups including the Boy Scout Troop 256, Diamond Sports, Family Recreation, Food Pantry, and Girl Scouts as well as the Flag City Honor Flight Group from Findlay. Each year, the Bluffton Legion hosts the Golf Scramble with the passion to help local non-profits achieve their goals.
BLUFFTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Garage sale donation to humane society

Jerry and Laura Koenig of Van Wert participated in the Lincoln Highway garage sale and donated all proceeds to the Van Wert County Humane Society. Items were free for the taking, and the only request was that buyers make a donation to the local animal shelter. “What a clever way...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation holds match at the Lima Sabres Shooting Association

Hundreds of handgun shooters came to test their skill at first ever competition for Lima area. The GLOCK Sport Shooting Foundation is a group of GLOCK shooters & enthusiasts ranging in all levels of experience from new shooters to experienced shooters. This weekend the Lima Sabres Shooting Association hosted one of their 55 regional matches GSSF holds. Shooters from at least seven states came to compete this weekend in different shooting challenges.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Allen County Public Health experiencing internet, phone outages

LIMA —Allen County Public Health is experiencing an internet outage which is impacting many services, such as vital statistics (birth and death certificates), the printing of immunization records and scheduling appointments for immunizations. Phone service is also affected, and the health department will not be able to receive phone...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Lane conversions, removal of gates to take place at several Turnpike plazas

BEREA – Several Ohio drivers who travel on the Turnpike will soon began to see changes as a result of the new Toll Collection System. The changes include lane conversions, the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges, and the construction and renovation of four mainline toll plazas that will permit E-ZPass open road tolling.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy