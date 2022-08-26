A podcast projecting the KC Chiefs’ 53-man roster: Who stays, goes or gets put on IR?

The Chiefs’ preseason games are over, and the roster decisions will soon be finalized.

On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell join columnist Sam McDowell and host Blair Kerkhoff to share their thoughts on the team’s initial 53-man roster, which must be finalized by Tuesday in accordance with NFL rules.

Any surprises? Should the Chiefs feel better at some positions than others? What effect did their three preseason games really have on bubble candidates’ chances of making the team?

Also, the Chiefs opened Thursday’s preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers with a tribute to Len Dawson, who died earlier in the week. Patrick Mahomes led the choir huddle, and you’ll hear from coach Andy Reid about the behind-the-scenes planning for that fitting salute to the Hall of Fame quarterback.

