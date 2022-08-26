ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The 13th Annual Philadelphia Honey Festival Is Coming and Features Workshops, Honey Cocktails, and Tastings

Hey honey lovers, here’s a sweet event for you to check out. For the last several years we’ve been telling you about the Philadelphia Honey Festival and now in its 13th year, it’s bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival will take place September 8th, 10th, & 11th at three separate venues. The best part is the festival is free. However, a suggested donation is asked at participating venues.
5 Free Family Fun Things to Do in Philly Area This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, meaning family fun time for many. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money on your chosen activities. From Pennsylvania to New Jersey to Delaware, the greater Philadelphia area offers great ways to go out, have fun and enjoy quality time with friends and family -- all for free.
Sidecar & Mike’s BBQ Are Hosting a Neighborhood Appreciation Block Party Featuring SNACKTIME

Sidecar Bar & Grille, along with Mike Strauss and his team from Mike’s BBQ, will be hosting a customer appreciation neighborhood block party on Saturday, September 10th from 12 to 6 p.m. The block party is Mike and his employees’ way to thank their customers for their unwavering support of the two restaurants since the pandemic started. The event will be held at the corner of 22nd and Christian Streets, outside of Sidecar.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. The Dave’s Hot Chicken model...
FarmerJawn Greenery Is Hosting Its Inaugural Autumn Community Market With Homemade Goods, Plants & More

Organic Philly farm, FarmerJawn Greenery (6730 Germantown Ave.) is hosting their inaugural Autumn Community Market on Saturday September 3rd from 12 pm- 6 pm, just in time for back to school festivities. Focusing on providing regenerative farming practices as well as increasing access to these organic foods to marginalized communities, FarmerJawn Greenery will have several local vendors and restaurants for the upcoming event.
Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?

You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia

Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
On the Market: Renewed Colonial in Mount Airy

This handsome stone Colonial just up the block from Wissahickon Park looks better than new thanks to a recent renovation. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. In the western reaches of Mount Airy and Chestnut Hill, by Wissahickon Park,...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Philadelphia

Exotic pets available for adoption in Philadelphia. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor.
WURD Radio Founder’s Day

On Wednesday, August 31, WURD Radio is hosting its ninth annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Honoring the legacy of WURD’s founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D., this is the first in-person Founder’s Day since 2019. WURD is the only Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of just three across the country.
Boy, 4, Shot Getting Back-to-School Haircut Inside Philly Barbershop

Léelo en español aquí. A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire inside of a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers said the barbershop was filled with kids getting back-to-school haircuts on the eve of many students' first day. Philadelphia police...
