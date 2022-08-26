Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
wooderice.com
The 13th Annual Philadelphia Honey Festival Is Coming and Features Workshops, Honey Cocktails, and Tastings
Hey honey lovers, here’s a sweet event for you to check out. For the last several years we’ve been telling you about the Philadelphia Honey Festival and now in its 13th year, it’s bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival will take place September 8th, 10th, & 11th at three separate venues. The best part is the festival is free. However, a suggested donation is asked at participating venues.
NBC Philadelphia
5 Free Family Fun Things to Do in Philly Area This Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, meaning family fun time for many. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money on your chosen activities. From Pennsylvania to New Jersey to Delaware, the greater Philadelphia area offers great ways to go out, have fun and enjoy quality time with friends and family -- all for free.
wooderice.com
Sidecar & Mike’s BBQ Are Hosting a Neighborhood Appreciation Block Party Featuring SNACKTIME
Sidecar Bar & Grille, along with Mike Strauss and his team from Mike’s BBQ, will be hosting a customer appreciation neighborhood block party on Saturday, September 10th from 12 to 6 p.m. The block party is Mike and his employees’ way to thank their customers for their unwavering support of the two restaurants since the pandemic started. The event will be held at the corner of 22nd and Christian Streets, outside of Sidecar.
Ribs, brisket, classic sides and more are all in the family at Dibbs BBQ
The family-run spot serves up bestsellers such as beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken and salmon.
Uptown! Gears Up for Soulful Fall and Holiday Jazz Performances Starting in September
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is offering a stellar series of jazz performances with more than two dozen musicians, vocalists, and dancers appearing in West Chester this September through December, hosted by local jazz and blues artist, Sara Michaels. Michaels curates the Jazz Cocktail Hour presenting local and international jazz...
Saying goodbye to summer with Dibbs BBQ, Wissahickon Brewery and Milk Jawn ice cream
Summer is coming to a close, but we are eking out every last bit of it -- from barbecue to seasonal beers to ice cream. Plus, we'll get you fashion-ready for fall.
phillygrub.blog
Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. The Dave’s Hot Chicken model...
wooderice.com
FarmerJawn Greenery Is Hosting Its Inaugural Autumn Community Market With Homemade Goods, Plants & More
Organic Philly farm, FarmerJawn Greenery (6730 Germantown Ave.) is hosting their inaugural Autumn Community Market on Saturday September 3rd from 12 pm- 6 pm, just in time for back to school festivities. Focusing on providing regenerative farming practices as well as increasing access to these organic foods to marginalized communities, FarmerJawn Greenery will have several local vendors and restaurants for the upcoming event.
wherephilly.com
Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?
You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
Philadelphia to close numerous streets by Made in America festival starting Sunday
Organizers have released key details for the 2022 Made in America Festival, including road closures which begin as early as this Sunday. The two-day music event happens on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 along Ben Franklin Parkway.
Collider
Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia
Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Renewed Colonial in Mount Airy
This handsome stone Colonial just up the block from Wissahickon Park looks better than new thanks to a recent renovation. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. In the western reaches of Mount Airy and Chestnut Hill, by Wissahickon Park,...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Philadelphia
Exotic pets available for adoption in Philadelphia. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor.
The Philadelphia Citizen
WURD Radio Founder’s Day
On Wednesday, August 31, WURD Radio is hosting its ninth annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Honoring the legacy of WURD’s founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D., this is the first in-person Founder’s Day since 2019. WURD is the only Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of just three across the country.
Philadelphia stores help kids get outfitted for back to school with giveaways
With back to school a day away, some stores and community organizations in Philadelphia held events to help families with the cost.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
insideradio.com
WRNB Philly Slides Back Into Adult R&B. PD/Afternoon Host Paris Nicole Exits.
Urban One’s WRNB Philadelphia returns to adult R&B after nearly two years as “100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop” when it assumed the format that was on WPHI (103.9), which Urban One passed to then-Entercom as part of a multi-market station swap. Now branded as “100.3 RNB” the station...
msn.com
Boy, 4, Shot Getting Back-to-School Haircut Inside Philly Barbershop
Léelo en español aquí. A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire inside of a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers said the barbershop was filled with kids getting back-to-school haircuts on the eve of many students' first day. Philadelphia police...
