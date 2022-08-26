Sidecar Bar & Grille, along with Mike Strauss and his team from Mike’s BBQ, will be hosting a customer appreciation neighborhood block party on Saturday, September 10th from 12 to 6 p.m. The block party is Mike and his employees’ way to thank their customers for their unwavering support of the two restaurants since the pandemic started. The event will be held at the corner of 22nd and Christian Streets, outside of Sidecar.

