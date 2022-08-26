ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Financial misery for Americans will carry on: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says interest rates will keep rising 'sharply' for some time because of inflation and fighting high costs will 'cause some pain'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that interest rates would keep rising 'sharply' for quite some time as the Fed worked to rein in stubbornly high inflation. 'Our responsibility to deliver price stability is unconditional,' Powell said, adding that restoring price stability would take 'some time.'. Inflation has been running...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Powell, WY
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Jackson, WY
Business
Jackson, WY
Government
AFP

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Price Stability#Business Industry#Labor Department
FOXBusiness

FedEx cuts ties with ground delivery contractor, files suit

FedEx Corp has severed its relationship with one of its largest delivery contractors effective immediately. The package delivery company filed suit, asking a federal judge to stop the contractor from spreading misinformation about its business for financial gain. Spencer Patton has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 states as well...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed Could 'Dial Back' 75-Basis-Point Hikes if Inflation Slows, Bostic Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could have reason to 'dial back' from its 75-basis-point interest rate hikes if new data shows inflation "clearly" slowing, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an essay published on Tuesday. "I don't think we are done tightening. Inflation remains too high," Bostic wrote...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold subdued by bets for more Fed rate hikes

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors positioned for a period of high interest rates in the United States and elsewhere. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,730.99 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) after hitting a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,741.70.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

How to order free COVID-19 at-home tests before program ends Friday

The federal government will stop providing free at-home COVID-19 tests after this week, citing inadequate funding and a need to keep some on hand in case there’s a case surge this fall. This week is the last opportunity for households that have not already received three shipments of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CNBC

Bitcoin briefly drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets

Bitcoin briefly dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit an intraday low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month. Bitcoin last traded at $20,266 apiece.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 as Hawkish Fed Continues to Weigh on Riskier Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 once again, as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about inflation and the economic slowdown continue to weigh on riskier assets. The largest digital token fell as much as 2.3% on Tuesday to trade around $19,723, while other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Polkadot and Dogecoin...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Bitcoin tumbles below $20K as investors bet on bigger Fed rate hikes

Bitcoin dipped below the $20,000 level on Sunday night into Monday morning as investors fled risky assets following a hawkish speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The flagship cryptocurrency tumbled as low as about $19,500, the lowest level since mid-July. Bitcoin has struggled in recent months and fell below the $21,000 price point, where it remained throughout last week, following Powell’s speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Fed's Williams: Rates Need to Rise Above 3.5%, No Rate Cuts in 2023

(Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank will likely need to get its policy rate above 3.5% and is unlikely to cut interest rates at all next year as it wages a battle against far too high inflation. "From my perspective...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar higher as bets rise on another oversized Fed rate hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Tuesday, but was below the 20-year high it hit a day earlier, while the euro edged higher but failed to remain above parity, as markets priced in super-sized interest rate hikes by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB).
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Dollar's Historic Surge May Be Music to Fed's Ears: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? Not one...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy