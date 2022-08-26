Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
The stock market could still see a decade of the 'roaring 20's' despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS
The stock market could still experience a roaring 20's-like decade despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS. That's an unpopular view given that many on Wall Street are still worried about the potential for 1970's-like stagflation. "The rest of this decade will very likely look very different...
Financial misery for Americans will carry on: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says interest rates will keep rising 'sharply' for some time because of inflation and fighting high costs will 'cause some pain'
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that interest rates would keep rising 'sharply' for quite some time as the Fed worked to rein in stubbornly high inflation. 'Our responsibility to deliver price stability is unconditional,' Powell said, adding that restoring price stability would take 'some time.'. Inflation has been running...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
Canada invokes pipeline treaty with U.S. over Wisconsin Line 5 dispute
OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada has invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States for the second time in less than a year, in this case to prevent a shutdown of Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday.
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
FOXBusiness
FedEx cuts ties with ground delivery contractor, files suit
FedEx Corp has severed its relationship with one of its largest delivery contractors effective immediately. The package delivery company filed suit, asking a federal judge to stop the contractor from spreading misinformation about its business for financial gain. Spencer Patton has 225 FedEx Ground routes in 10 states as well...
US News and World Report
Fed Could 'Dial Back' 75-Basis-Point Hikes if Inflation Slows, Bostic Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could have reason to 'dial back' from its 75-basis-point interest rate hikes if new data shows inflation "clearly" slowing, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an essay published on Tuesday. "I don't think we are done tightening. Inflation remains too high," Bostic wrote...
CNBC
Gold subdued by bets for more Fed rate hikes
Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors positioned for a period of high interest rates in the United States and elsewhere. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,730.99 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) after hitting a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,741.70.
deseret.com
How to order free COVID-19 at-home tests before program ends Friday
The federal government will stop providing free at-home COVID-19 tests after this week, citing inadequate funding and a need to keep some on hand in case there’s a case surge this fall. This week is the last opportunity for households that have not already received three shipments of the...
Fed chair Jerome Powell warns fight against inflation will bring 'some pain'
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank's mission to tame inflation will result in "some pain" for US households.
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops below $20,000 to lowest level since mid-July as investors dump risk assets
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $20,000 on Monday as investors dumped risk assets after the Federal Reserve affirmed its commitment to an aggressive tightening path. The world's largest digital currency tumbled 5% from Friday's close to hit an intraday low of $19,526 overnight, a level unseen since July 13, according to Coin Metrics data. Other major digital tokens also sold off, with ether falling to $1,423, its lowest level in a month. Bitcoin last traded at $20,266 apiece.
investing.com
Bitcoin Falls Below $20,000 as Hawkish Fed Continues to Weigh on Riskier Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 once again, as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about inflation and the economic slowdown continue to weigh on riskier assets. The largest digital token fell as much as 2.3% on Tuesday to trade around $19,723, while other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Polkadot and Dogecoin...
Washington Examiner
Bitcoin tumbles below $20K as investors bet on bigger Fed rate hikes
Bitcoin dipped below the $20,000 level on Sunday night into Monday morning as investors fled risky assets following a hawkish speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The flagship cryptocurrency tumbled as low as about $19,500, the lowest level since mid-July. Bitcoin has struggled in recent months and fell below the $21,000 price point, where it remained throughout last week, following Powell’s speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
US News and World Report
Fed's Williams: Rates Need to Rise Above 3.5%, No Rate Cuts in 2023
(Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank will likely need to get its policy rate above 3.5% and is unlikely to cut interest rates at all next year as it wages a battle against far too high inflation. "From my perspective...
investing.com
Dollar higher as bets rise on another oversized Fed rate hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Tuesday, but was below the 20-year high it hit a day earlier, while the euro edged higher but failed to remain above parity, as markets priced in super-sized interest rate hikes by both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB).
Where will the Fed's current round of interest rate hikes end? There are already investment banks seeing 4%
After Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, U.S. stocks have fallen for two consecutive trading days. The U.S. economy has not yet felt the pain of interest rate hikes, U.S. stocks have felt in advance. Now the market's main concern is where the Fed's rate hikes will end.
US News and World Report
Dollar's Historic Surge May Be Music to Fed's Ears: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? Not one...
