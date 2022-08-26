ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams won Monday at the U.S. Open. When does she play next?

Serena Williams won Monday night at the U.S. Open, making it through the first round at what may be the last major tournament she ever plays. Williams, who holds 23 grand slam singles titles, announced earlier this month in a Vogue essay that she is “evolving away from tennis” to focus on other things, including motherhood and her faith.
