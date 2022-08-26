White Sox' Tim Anderson Latest Star Added to DeRosa's Team USA for WBC

Chicago White Sox' shortstop Tim Anderson will play for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Team USA, managed by MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa has wasted no time filling their lineup and coaching staff over the past week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Friday afternoon, Team USA announced its latest addition to its roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Chicago White Sox' shortstop Tim Anderson will play for Mark DeRosa's team next spring.

Anderson joins a Team USA roster that features Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts, Trevor Story, J.T. Realmuto and Cedric Mullins.

The addition of Anderson comes less than 24 hours since Team USA announced that Los Angeles Dodgers' star outfielder and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts would represent the red, white and blue in 2023 .

A week ago, Team USA announced that Mark DeRosa, a 16-year utility player and member of the 2009 World Baseball Classic Team USA roster, would manage the team in 2023. DeRosa has no prior coaching experience, but has interviewed for manager jobs in the past.

Earlier this week, Team USA announced the rest of DeRosa's coaching staff , which will feature pitching coach Andy Pettitte, hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr., bench coach Jerry Manuel, first base coach Lou Collier, third base coach Dino Ebel and bullpen coach Dave Righetti.

With the addition of Anderson, Team USA is now able to field a full lineup of nine position players and a designated hitter.

Currently, Team USA's projected lineup looks like:

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

First base: Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals)

Second base: Trevor Story (Boston Red Sox)

Third base: Nolan Arenado (Cardinals)

Shortstop: Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox)

Left Field: Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Center Field: Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Right Field: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Designated Hitter: Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

Bench: Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles)

There will be several more position players announced in the near future, and I would expect the club to add a stronger defensive shortstop at some point. Anderson has rated as a poor defensive fielder once again this year, with -7 Defensive Runs Saved and a -0.3 dWAR. Corey Seager, Trea Turner and Nico Hoerner are all great options.

Team USA has yet to announce any of its pitchers, but given how quickly it has worked to fill out its coaching staff and lineup, there should be more names released very soon.