Burning Man on the move: CHP warns Interstate 80 motorists about ‘creative’ contraptions

By Ariane Lange
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Donner Pass has plenty of history as a treacherous mountain pass but, this week, the California Highway Patrol says a new group of travelers are at risk of getting stranded: People driving to Burning Man in “unusual vehicles.”

The weeklong event in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert starts Sunday. Some Californians planning to attend have started driving eastbound on Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada pass in their artsy, “creative contraption” vehicles.

The Gold Run office of CHP patrols the 38-mile stretch of I-80 in Placer and Nevada counties with elevations of 2,400 to 6,200 feet. Such off-the-books vehicles might be fine in the flatlands, the CHP said, but some have been breaking down on the way up the slopes.

A Facebook post showed some of the unlucky Burners’ cars: a broken-down truck with what looked like a white church on the back, as well as a car that might have been a rusted-out boat — other photos shared by the CHP somehow defied description.

“If you want to make it to Burning Man,” the CHP wrote, “ ensure you are not over length, height, or width , top (off) your fluids, check your tires, and bring a spare tire and extra fluids. Also, make sure everything is properly secured so we don’t end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass.”

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

