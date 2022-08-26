ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners, Julio Rodríguez Agree To Massive Extension

By Gary Phillips
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9jHC_0hWlcCuj00

The Mariners and rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the outfielder in Seattle for the foreseeable future.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Julio Rodríguez is not leaving the Emerald City anytime soon.

The rookie sensation and the Mariners have agreed to a long-term contract extension that will keep Rodríguez in Seattle for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the mega-pact guarantees the outfielder $210 million and could max out at $470 million, which would make it the largest deal in American sports history by today's standards. Passan broke down the complex deal, which includes player and club options, in a Twitter thread:

Rodríguez is only 21 years old and is still more than a month away from finishing his first season in the big leagues. The Dominican Republic native turns 22 on Dec. 29.

Rodríguez has played in just 108 MLB games since cracking the Mariners' Opening Day roster out of spring training. But he has become a superstar in a short amount of time, capturing the baseball world's attention with his electric play and personality.

Rodríguez, who skipped Triple-A, is slashing .269/.328/.471 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a 132 wRC+ and 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs. He joined the 20-20 club after just 107 games, becoming the second-fastest player in modern history to achieve the feat. Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. did so in 97 games.

Rodríguez is the sixth player in Mariners history to record a 20-20 season, and the first since Mike Cameron in 2002.

While Rodríguez has been a revelation for a playoff-hungry Seattle team, a wide range of baseball fans got to know the youngster during this year's All-Star festivities. He put on a show during the Home Run Derby, though Rodríguez ultimately finished second behind Juan Soto, and appeared in his first Midsummer Classic exhibition. Rodríguez went 0-2 in the All-Star Game, but there's no denying he made a strong impression on MLB's fanbase while he was in Los Angeles.

Now any non-Mariners fans who were hoping their team would one day acquire Rodríguez must turn their attention to someone else.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander Lands On IL with Right Calf Injury

Houston Astros' starting pitcher and American League Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right calf injury that he sustained in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. In a corresponding roster move, the Astros have recalled J.J. Matijevic and Brandon Bielak and called-up prospect Hunter Brown from Triple-A Sugar Land.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Cameron
Person
Juan Soto
Larry Brown Sports

Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend

Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Padres#Espn#American#Rbi#Fangraphs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign pass-rusher who starred for division rival

The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their defensive front with a very familiar face. Veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal could be worth up to $3 million with incentives. Flowers was drafted by the...
NFL
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
343
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy