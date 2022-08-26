Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Perspective: The problem that’s getting left out in conversations about student debt
Lost in the bipartisan outrage over President Joe Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan is a small detail that could help some families out of the debt morass. It’s that the erasure of $10,000 in debt (double that for Pell Grant recipients) is being offered to students whether or not they earned a degree.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
