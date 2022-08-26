Weekly reported COVID cases around KC are lowest since May, transmission still high

The number of new reported COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City area dropped below 2,000 this past week for the first time since mid-May. New cases totals rose to nearly 4,000 at the peak of this latest pandemic wave in mid-July, but today’s total marks the lowest weekly count since Friday, May 13.

While cases are falling, transmission levels remain high in the metro as Kansas City awaits the nationwide rollout of new “bivalent” COVID booster shots, which are being specially formulated to help protect against the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

“At this point in time I think most people, if you’re not (at the) highest, highest risk, are really going to recommend that you wait another week or 14 days (for your second booster),” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at The University of Kansas Health System, in a Friday news briefing .

“By that time there will be that new booster rolling out. There will also be final new recommendations, we believe, coming out in that first week of September.”

Though COVID-19 cases are dropping, local health officials said ongoing hospital staffing shortages may make it harder to provide enough patient care this fall. The officials also anticipated an uptick in cases over the next few weeks with the start of the school year.

We’ll keep you updated on when these new boosters roll out and what health officials recommend. Until then, here’s how the metro is faring in the most recent pandemic wave.

What does Kansas City’s COVID-19 data look like this week?

Officials reported a total of 1,967 new cases in the Kansas City area since last week. That’s lower than last week’s total of 2,163 new cases. That means the metro saw around 281 cases per day in the past week, down from around 309 per day the previous week.

Since many people are taking COVID tests at home, which aren’t publicly recorded, experts say real case totals are likely anywhere from two to five times higher than what data shows.

The state of Missouri is no longer reporting death counts at the county level. Johnson County reported one new death and Wyandotte County reported none in the past week. That brings the Kansas City metro area’s death total up to at least 4,347 since the pandemic began.

What are the COVID-19 risk levels in the Kansas City area?

Clay, Platte, Jackson and Wyandotte counties are all at a “medium” community level of COVID-19. That means the CDC recommends maintaining good ventilation, getting up to date on your vaccines and boosters, and wearing a mask if you are immunocompromised or indoors with someone who is.

Johnson County dropped to a “low” community level this week, and no local counties are still at a “high” level.

All five counties that make up the Kansas City metro area remain at “high” transmission levels , along with most of the other counties in the nation. That means your risk of catching COVID-19 in public is still elevated, even though medical care may be easier to access than before.

How are hospitals holding up?

The University of Kansas Health System is treating 17 patients with active COVID-19 infections, down from 21 at this time last week. One of these patients are in the ICU, and none of them are on ventilators, down from three and three last week.

“The COVID count is really pretty good,” Hawkinson said. “The COVID count has gone down under 20; we’re certainly happy about that.”

MARC data echoes this trend, showing hospitalizations in the broader Kansas City region declining over the past few weeks. However, patient numbers aren’t yet back down to the low April levels from before this wave began.

The BA.5 strain of the omicron variant has the ability to evade some antibodies caused by vaccination and past infections, so it is reinfecting some people who have had COVID recently. However, the protection provided by currently available vaccines and booster shots is still the best defense against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

How vaccinated is the Kansas City area?

Vaccination rates in the area are rising slowly, with 63.45% of the population fully vaccinated in the Kansas City region. Eastern Kansas has a higher vaccination rate, at 72.08%, than western Missouri does at 57.03%.

Getting vaccinated and obtaining a booster shot is still the most effective way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Both mRNA booster shots (Pfizer and Moderna) are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Do you have more questions about staying safe from COVID-19 in Kansas City? Ask our Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com .