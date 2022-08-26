ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Accuses Him of Financial Misdeeds

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXhoy_0hWlbbkZ00

As more details begin to surface about the split between Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, it’s been revealed that the Rocky star’s soon-to-be ex is accusing him of financial misdeeds.

Fox News reports that in the court documents, Sylvester Stallone’s now estranged wife accuses the Rocky icon has squandered their assets. “The husband has engaged in the international dissipation, depletion, and/waste of marital assets,” the document reads. “Which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

As previously reported, Jennifer Flavin accused Sylvester Stallone of moving money away from their mutual accounts. She noted that the actor placed the funds into his personal accounts. Her divorce filing was done last week in a Florida court.

Along with the accusation, the court documents request an order that bars Sylvester Stallone from selling or transferring their assets during the divorce proceedings. Flavin also requested “exclusive use and occupancy” of the former’s couple’s 13,241-square-foot waterfront home. They purchased the home for $35 million in 2020.

Sylvester Stallone married Flavin in 1997. She was 29 years old at the time while he was 51 years old. They share three daughters and Flavin mainly stayed out of the spotlight during their marriage to raise the girls. Accusations that there was trouble with the couple earlier this month when Flavin was seen out and about with her wedding ring. Stallone also covered a tattoo of Flavin with his late dog Butkis.

Although Flavin has not publicly spoken out about the divorce, Sylvester Stallone issued a statement to Fox News. “I lovely family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Despite Divorce Woes, Sylvester Stallone Enjoyed An Evening Out Celebrating the Premiere of ‘Samaritan’

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone headed to New York City for the premiere of his new Amazon Prime superhero flick Samaritan.

According to IMDb, Samaritan follows a young boy who learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago may in fact still be around. Sylvester Stallone stars in the film alongside Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton and Pilou Asbaek.

In his latest Instagram post, Stallone shared a video of him speaking to a crowd just before the Samaritan premiere. “A fantastic night out in New York City for the premiere of Amazon’s Samaritan,” he wrote. “Keep punching.”

While speaking about the film, Stallone told Syfy, “So Samaritan is kind of a cautionary tale, that you get rid of like your hero and then maybe you need a hero back sometimes, because you’re just not ready to take on the responsibility.”

Stallone went on to add that the film is not set in some super fantastic universe. “It’s set among brick and concrete and identifiable situations in the neighborhoods we live in. And that’s what I liked about it.”

Comments / 122

Frankenstein
3d ago

This shows you men don't marry they will go straight after your money nothing else matters but your money, doesn't matter how much love they have showed you once their through they go after it quickly .... I guess she should have a few millions but she probably wants half without working all for it

Reply(8)
41
Gary Garrett
2d ago

Jennifer Flavin was a nobody before she met Stallone,he's one of if not the nicest most giving people in Hollywood.Then meets Jennifer and just like all of the other women,they try and figure out a way to get some money from him.Maybe he's done a prenuptual,hopefully for his sake he has.I met Sylvester her in Oklahoma City for his new upcoming series he has coming out this fall.And this guy is first class all the way,he'll give you the shirt off his back.Stallone's not had the best of luck with women.This ones been the longest,however nothing seems to last forever anymore.My parents marriage lasted for "63yrs" and communication is the biggest key to a lasting relationship....

Reply(6)
25
Osgirl5
2d ago

Hmmmmm 🤔🤔🤔, Financial misdeeds, so she lived high on the hog while she was raising his kids living off him was payment for raising his kid, this is how women get themselves murdered

Reply(10)
10
Related
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone’s Comments About His Wife Leaving Him Months Before Divorce Resurface

Prior to his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce after 25 years together, Sylvester Stallone opened up about how he really felt about the marriage. During a February 2022 appearance on their daughters’ podcast Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin spoke about their marriage of more than two decades. “If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide,” Stallone admitted. “Which infers that I have multiple personalities.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RadarOnline

Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Supporting Mom Jennifer Flavin After She Pulled Plug On 25-Year Marriage

Sylvester Stallone's three daughters have their mom's back after she filed for divorce from their father. Radar can report that Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20, have all thrown their support around Jennifer Flavin after she put an end to her 25-year marriage with the action star. RadarOnline.com can confirm that Flavin, 54, filed for divorce on August 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida. While Sly, 76, released a statement through his rep that he was focused on his family, Flavin's filing suggested otherwise. She accused the Rambo actor of hiding marital assets. According to Flavin, "the marriage...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Jennifer Flavin
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Fox News#Stal
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

'Yo, Sly Your Girl's An Airhead': Mama Stallone 'Never Gelled' With Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone’s mother once begged him not to make Jennifer Flavin his third wife, Radar has learned.Jackie Stallone, who passed away in September 2020 at 98, was never scared to keep quiet about her distaste for most of her son’s women.“I’m tired of long-legged airheads,” Sly’s mother once said of Flavin when the then 23-year-old model was first dating her son. “California is filled with them – airheads looking for a place to land.” “She’s pretty, but I like a mind,” Jackie Stallone continued. “She can be grateful that Sly made her a model. He’s made more models than the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
OLDSMAR, FL
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH

Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy