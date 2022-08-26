Social Media, Security Cameras, and the Area all work against you. It's 2022, not the 90's, how many people went live or video taped you running away? How many cameras saw you? How many people saw you? What you did wasn't cool. How many children did you put in danger, who live close enough to see you for the windows of their homes? How many threats did you make to the victim's before you killed them? Think, Think, Think. How smart are you thinking your going to get away with anything? Now turn yourself in and maybe you won't get an L or the Death Penalty. Maybe you can be a free olde man. Run and people will notice your moves. Run and you'll get old and die in prison. Run and your families will notice and turn you in. Run and you may die like the victims you created. The world is very small. God have Mercy on your soul(s).
