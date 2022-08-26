ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

Big Louie St. James
3d ago

Social Media, Security Cameras, and the Area all work against you. It's 2022, not the 90's, how many people went live or video taped you running away? How many cameras saw you? How many people saw you? What you did wasn't cool. How many children did you put in danger, who live close enough to see you for the windows of their homes? How many threats did you make to the victim's before you killed them? Think, Think, Think. How smart are you thinking your going to get away with anything? Now turn yourself in and maybe you won't get an L or the Death Penalty. Maybe you can be a free olde man. Run and people will notice your moves. Run and you'll get old and die in prison. Run and your families will notice and turn you in. Run and you may die like the victims you created. The world is very small. God have Mercy on your soul(s).

CBS LA

Homeless man shot to death in Pomona

A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Pomona. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, lost his life after he was shot in an alley at the 2400 block of Angela Street after 7:30 p.m., according to the Pomona Police Department. Zarate was believed to be a homeless man. "The motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been identified,'' Pomona PD Sgt. Iain Miller said in a statement. "This is not believed to be a random attack.''  Anyone who has information or witnessed this homicide is asked to call Pomona PD at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Male possibly beaten to death in La Habra

A man was found dead in a parking lot of a shopping center located on the corner of La Habra Boulevard and Palm Street on Sunday morning.The La Habra Police Department was investigating the suspicious death until 1 p.m. on Sunday.The victim has been identified as 44-year-old James Radvansky of La Habra. Radvansky is a homeless man who wanted to be identified as "houseless," according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile.He was liked by his friends and business owners at the shopping mall where he essentially lived for the last five years.It is believed that the victim was beaten to death by...
LA HABRA, CA
vvng.com

Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Colton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Colton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Man found dead in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

Burglar uses crucifix to break into LA County church school

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A burglar was caught on security video breaking into a church school in Bell Gardens – using a crucifix as a tool. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say on August 19, a thief used a crucifix to pry open the window and burglarize St. Gertrude's Catholic primary school on Gargield Avenue.
BELL GARDENS, CA
pasadenanow.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves Local Married Couple Dead, Child Orphaned

Police said a married couple is dead after the husband allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself Saturday night in a residence in the 800 block of Merrett Drive. Police were called to the scene by relatives who found the bodies, according to a police statement.
PASADENA, CA
#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Man shot, 2 women zip-tied in Temple City home invasion

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Longden Avenue. When officers arrived at the home, they found two women zip-tied and...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
KTLA

Altadena man fatally shoots wife, then himself, in Pasadena: Police

Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said. Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release. Both […]
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run

BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
BREA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15

A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jeremy Flores Arrested, 3 Hospitalized after DUI Accident on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

Multiple Injured in Red Light 3-Car Crash near Interstate 15. Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m., near the Interstate 15 overpass on August 22nd. Furthermore, police said the accident involved a white 2019 Chevy Camaro, driven by Flores and two other vehicles. A witness told officers that Flores was traveling at speeds upwards of 70 mph when he ran the red light at the intersection.
VICTORVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gabriel Andrew Pacheco Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [San Bernardino, CA]

39-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Car Accident near Waterman Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:01 a.m., near the Waterman Avenue on-ramp on August 18th. At an unknown speed, Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway. There, he struck the guard rail before overturning multiple times and landing back on the freeway.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident on Stetson Avenue [Hemet, CA]

HEMET, CA (August 29, 2022) – Late Thursday night, one pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Stetson Avenue. The collision occurred minutes before midnight on the 4100 block of Stetson Avenue near Columbia Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian...
HEMET, CA

