A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Pomona. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, lost his life after he was shot in an alley at the 2400 block of Angela Street after 7:30 p.m., according to the Pomona Police Department. Zarate was believed to be a homeless man. "The motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been identified,'' Pomona PD Sgt. Iain Miller said in a statement. "This is not believed to be a random attack.'' Anyone who has information or witnessed this homicide is asked to call Pomona PD at 909-620-2085 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

POMONA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO