Oakley, CA

Man Arrested on Warrant for Attempted Murder

Photos: (Cover) Suspect Angelo Smith, (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriffs Facebook Page. “Just before 3:00am on Wednesday, August 17th, Patrol Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Grant Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for running a red light. The vehicle’s registration also expired last January. The driver was cited for the red light violation and expired registration.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
City
Oakley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide

Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests

YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner. According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island

At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation

A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Vehicle crashes into Chase Bank in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a Chase Bank in Modesto on Standiford Avenue Monday morning. According to Modesto Police, the crash happened at around 12:30 am. Officers that responded located a black Chevy truck that had driven into the building. The driver of the truck, 38-year-old...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation

OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
KRON4 News

3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
NAPA, CA
KGO

Crews mop up load of tomatoes spilled across I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A tomato spill that blocked lanes Monday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville has been mopped up and most lanes reopened, the California Highway Patrol said. All eastbound lanes reopened about 11:30 a.m., and as of 1 p.m., just one remaining lane in the westbound direction...
VACAVILLE, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local Community

On Sunday August 21st, Krishnan Jayaraman stopped by the local Taco Bell establishment on Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California. However, he got much more than a serving of fast food when he was callously subjected to a vicious, racist tirade. The entire shocking incident, which lasted more than eight minutes, was recorded and can be found https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78o1epqMW5Ehere.
FREMONT, CA

