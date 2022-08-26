Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGO
Suspect steals ambulance in San Francisco, tries to run down 2 paramedics, authorities say
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two paramedics with the San Francisco Fire Department had their ambulance attacked by a man they claim randomly approached them. As of now, SFFD does not know of any motive behind this attack. "From what it sounds like this was just random," said Tim Finch, one...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested on Warrant for Attempted Murder
Photos: (Cover) Suspect Angelo Smith, (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriffs Facebook Page. “Just before 3:00am on Wednesday, August 17th, Patrol Deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Grant Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for running a red light. The vehicle’s registration also expired last January. The driver was cited for the red light violation and expired registration.
eastcountytoday.net
Solano County Sheriff Arrest Man Accused of Throwing Puppy in Trash
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control Bureau has arrested a Vallejo resident for throwing a puppy into a trash can and leaving it for dead. The puppy is alive and being nursed back to health by our Animal Care Services. On August 18th, an employee of a gas...
Customer’s racist rant at California Taco Bell caught on video
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the Fremont Police Department is investigating a racist rant caught on camera. The victim says he was waiting in line at a Taco Bell on Fremont Boulevard when the man seen in the video began randomly yelling at him. Krishnan Jayaraman is the victim behind the camera […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CBS News
Deputies locate stolen jet ski on Sacramento River and make 2 arrests
YOLO COUNTY - Deputies returned a stolen jet ski found on the Sacramento River to its owner. According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, its marine patrol unit located a stolen jet ski on the Sacramento River near the Elkhorn Boat Ramp. As a result, deputies arrested Selina Masters, 31, and Narinder Singh, 32, both from Sacramento, on charges of possessing a stolen jet ski.
KCRA.com
Several arrested after fights break out at Modesto anti-LGBTQ protest, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Several people have been arrested in Modesto after fights broke out at an anti-LGBTQ pride protest, authorities said. The protest happened in the area of McHenry Avenue and West Orangeburg Avenue on Saturday morning, the Modesto Police Department said. A couple of fights broke out between...
eastcountytoday.net
3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island
At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation
A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
Fox40
Vehicle crashes into Chase Bank in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into a Chase Bank in Modesto on Standiford Avenue Monday morning. According to Modesto Police, the crash happened at around 12:30 am. Officers that responded located a black Chevy truck that had driven into the building. The driver of the truck, 38-year-old...
Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting at Sikh temple in Stockton, California, leaves three hurt in horrifying attack
A SHOOTING at a Sikh temple in Stockton, California, has left three people hurt in a horrifying attack. Police were called to Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple at 6.42pm on Saturday following reports of gunfire. They arrived to find three people with "non-life-threatening injuries", Stockton Police Department told Insider. Police believe...
KGO
Oakland records 6 homicides in 4 days marking 'deadliest week this year'
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Six people have lost their lives to violence since Thursday in Oakland and a 13-year-old was shot at an Oakland school Monday afternoon, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Monday. The child was in stable condition at a hospital after the shooting at Madison...
KTVU FOX 2
5 suspects arrested in $9 million cargo theft operation
OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officers capped off a two-year investigation into a multi-million dollar cargo theft operation with the arrests of five people. Investigators said the suspects are responsible for over $9 million of losses related to the theft of cargo shipments carrying electronics and electronic components. The California...
3 arrested after ‘snatch and grab’ robberies in Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested Friday after stealing merchandise and leading police on a pursuit in Napa, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced. The robbery happened at Napa Premium Outlets. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police Department spotted the vehicle and pursued. The chase ended in a crash after […]
KGO
Crews mop up load of tomatoes spilled across I-80 in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A tomato spill that blocked lanes Monday morning on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville has been mopped up and most lanes reopened, the California Highway Patrol said. All eastbound lanes reopened about 11:30 a.m., and as of 1 p.m., just one remaining lane in the westbound direction...
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local Community
On Sunday August 21st, Krishnan Jayaraman stopped by the local Taco Bell establishment on Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California. However, he got much more than a serving of fast food when he was callously subjected to a vicious, racist tirade. The entire shocking incident, which lasted more than eight minutes, was recorded and can be found https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78o1epqMW5Ehere.
msn.com
Former Air Force sergeant sentenced to life for killing a cop in the name of sparking a second civil war
Steven Carrillo will serve life in prison. A Santa Cruz County Superior Judge ruled on Friday, Aug. 26 that the former Air Force sergeant will serve that sentence without appeal or parole for killing a Santa Cruz deputy in 2020 while trying to spark a second civil war. Carrillo’s sentence...
Comments / 0