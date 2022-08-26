ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County, Fayetteville investigators intercept postal pot

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYmrE_0hWlaQxF00

ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is accused of trafficking marijuana through mail following a multi-agency investigation.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered more than 14 pounds of marijuana and “numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics” at the home of 39-year-old Eric Christopher Pekuri on Wednesday.

Pekuri is charged with one felony count each of trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance.

Investigators also charged Pekuri with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Pekuri was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. However, he did not appear in jail records early Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began when an officer with Fayetteville Police Department Interdiction Unit identified a “suspicious” package coming through the mail hub that was bound for a Richmond County address. A K-9 reportedly alerted on the package “as being positive for illegal narcotics.”

Investigators in Fayetteville reportedly obtained a search warrant and opened the package which contained 14 pounds of cannabis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6Fj4_0hWlaQxF00
Fourteen pounds of marijuana were allegedly sent to a home in Richmond County. The recipient has been charged with trafficking. Courtesy Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fayetteville investigator reportedly contacted the Community Impact Team on Aug. 24 and brought the package to the RCSO, according to a press release. Local investigators then applied for and were granted a search warrant.

An undercover officer reportedly made the delivery to the intended address. Pekuri allegedly came out, signed for the package and took it back inside.

The RCSO CIT and Special Response Team — with help from the Rockingham Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit and agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation — then executed the search warrant, the release states.

Pekuri is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8.

Records show Pekuri has no other pending charges or previous convictions in North Carolina.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 9

Related
richmondobserver

2 charged in East Rockingham meth bust

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple drug charges following a multi-agency investigation in East Rockingham. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, its Community Impact Team, along with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, had made several undercover drug buys from a home on Smith Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Investigation leads to arrests of 5 suspects

During the early morning hours of August 15, the Pinehurst Police Department detained a group of five suspicious individuals outside the U.S. Post Office on Blake Boulevard. Additional patrols were in the area due to previous reports of graffiti, vandalism and small fires. In their possession, officers found spray paint,...
PINEHURST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#County Jail#K 9#The Community Impact Team#Rcso
richmondobserver

Man charged with incest, rape in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — A man was booked into the Richmond County Jail last week on multiple sex crime charges. Records show 37-year-old Joaquin Lopez Guijosa is being held on a $1 million secured bond on the following charges:. Three counts of incest with a child older than 13;. Three counts...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Seventh suspect charged in connection to deadly Marlboro County nightclub shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities arrested a seventh suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Omarion “OD” Ny-Sene Fair, 20, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody on Aug. 18. He’s charged with three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Up and Coming Weekly

Update: Man charged in Fayetteville hit-and-run

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent six people to the hospital on Friday night, Aug. 26, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus E. Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit and run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, police said in a release Saturday afternoon. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $20,000 secure bond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy