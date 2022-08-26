Read full article on original website
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Pharmaceutical President Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking, Tax ViolationsTaxBuzzBoca Raton, FL
Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to South Florida for 15th year celebrationBest of South FloridaPalm Beach, FL
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, FloridaEvie M.Boynton Beach, FL
cbs12.com
WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said he was dragged from a car he pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. The officer noticed 19-year-old Dylan Morgan's vehicle when he was on patrol on SW Tulip Blvd....
cw34.com
Sheriff: Woman jumps from speeding car after driver leads deputies on chase
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Delray Beach was arrested on Sunday after deputies say they were forced to ram his car to end a high-speed chase that included a woman leaping from the car at high-speed. Deputies say they saw a white 2020 Jeep driving recklessly...
WSVN-TV
Teens face judge after police chase involving stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash that left 5 hospitalized, 1 dead
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens faced a judge after a fatal wreck over the weekend. On Monday, 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent and 13-year-old Jacory Flournoy faced a judge after being taken into custody Sunday. Bessent is being charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and resisting...
cw34.com
911 audio released after road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — New 911 audio from the West Palm Peach police department is shedding light on the moments a woman was shot during a road rage incident over the weekend. That woman is still in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in...
Man wanted in attempted theft, damaging of cars at West Palm Beach dealership
Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership.
850wftl.com
Missing Florida woman’s car found with keys still inside
STUART, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. Adrian Patricia Robinson was said to have left the east Stuart area on Saturday at 3 a.m. in her 2007 Honda Pilot. Her vehicle has since been located abandoned at a family member’s...
cw34.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
cbs12.com
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
Soldier arrested in Port St. Lucie after AR-15, hoax bomb found inside vehicle
An active member of the military is in custody after crashing into a Port St. Lucie yard while wearing tactical gear and having an assortment of weapons in his possession.
Victim follows gunman for 15 miles after road rage shooting, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are crediting the victim of a road rage shooting with helping them find the suspect’s car, saying that she followed the gunman for 15 miles before pulling over. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with people in...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot by friend who thought gun was unloaded, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was fatally shot by his longtime friend over the weekend in Palm Beach County, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. Sunday at the Emerald Isle apartments in the 4200 block of San Marino Boulevard. According to...
Man drags police officer during traffic stop: 'I'm scared of cops'
A Port St. Lucie police officer suffered minor injuries when he pulled over a man accused of having drugs.
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested for stealing from purse
FORT LAUDERDALE– — A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from a lost purse. Deputy Michael Spencer who works his shifts at the Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, was taken into custody on Friday during a sting operation. Authorities say...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate multi-car crash in Oakland Park; causes road closures
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles caused closures on the streets in Broward County. The roadway in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Powerline Road was shut down, Sunday morning. Traffic has been diverted as police officers investigate the scene. Officials asked commuters to avoid...
Click10.com
Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
5-year-old boy pulled from pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach
A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a swimming pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
