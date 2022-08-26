STUART, Florida (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, age 92, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Boulia passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 in Stuart, FL.

STUART, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO