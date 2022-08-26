Read full article on original website
Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Anna was born March 21, 1933 in Hermon, a daughter of the late Douglas and Susie (Luther) Gotham. She...
Virginia G. Dominie, 91, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Virginia G. Dominie, age 91, of Norfolk, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon William Obrien officiating. Calling hours will held from 9:00AM up until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery.
Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg
STUART, Florida (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, age 92, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Boulia passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 in Stuart, FL.
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
Ogdensburg to host new event with old roots
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s called Old River Fest. It’s a new event designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of the St. Lawrence River and Ogdensburg as a port city. Brooke Rouse of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce appeared on 7 News at Noon on...
Court documents: O’burg mayor lied
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective. Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements. He has not returned a call for comment. In court...
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Michael Lee “Mike” Bowman, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 30th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Michael was born in Gouverneur on March...
