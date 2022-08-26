Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man's body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301.
Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 to 24 hours of his body’s discovery.
Authorities said they are working to find more information regarding the man’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP by calling *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
This is a developing story.
