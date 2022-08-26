ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU football player charged with assault; charges dismissed against another

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A University of Kansas football player has been charged with aggravated assault after being arrested on Thursday.

Trevor Wilson, 21, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue just after midnight.

Prosecutors also initially charged 20-year-old Tanaka Scott, another KU football player, but the Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the charges Friday for lack of probable cause.

According to the Lawrence Journal World , officers were called to a QuikTrip near 23rd Street and Haskell Avenue after a man told police that two men in two vehicles displayed weapons toward him as they passed by him in traffic.

Kansas City man’s death now considered a homicide

The first vehicle stopped and a man stood up to approach the driver.

The vehicles are described as a red Dodge Charger and an orange Dodge Challenger. Both cars drove away, one following the other to the QuikTrip.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

The vehicles were found at a nearby Club Carwash and the pair of college athletes were arrested.

“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously. We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time,” a KU Athletics spokesperson told the Lawrence Journal World .

Wilson received a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

WIBW

Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police arrest man believed to be involved in multiple thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in multiple thefts. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Michael Edwin Frink, 43, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, on various cases being worked by detectives. Frink was booked into...
TOPEKA, KS
