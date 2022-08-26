ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

SFGate

‘Trying’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

“Trying” has been renewed for a fourth season at Apple TV+. The British comedy series will return for another new slate of episodes. The news of the renewal for the favorably reviewed series comes three days ahead of its upcoming Season 3 finale, which will debut on the streamer on Friday.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
ECONOMY
SFGate

Utopia Buys Participant Documentary ‘Unseen Skies’ on Evolution of Corporate Surveillance (EXCLUSIVE)

Utopia has acquired Participant’s feature documentary “Unseen Skies,” which the U.S. distributor will release on Sept. 13. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Yaara Bou Melhem, “Unseen Skies” explores the evolution of state and corporate surveillance. The film follows American artist and geographer Trevor Paglen as he launches an artwork called “Orbital Reflector” into space, visible with the naked eye from Earth, to highlight the global impact of technology in the modern world.
MOVIES
SFGate

Rian Johnson Is ‘Even More Proud’ of ‘The Last Jedi’ Five Years After ‘Star Wars’ Film Released

While “The Last Jedi” achieved widespread critical acclaim, the middle chapter of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy proved to be very divisive among fans. Looking back at his go at the galactic franchise, writer-director Rian Johnson said he is “even more proud of it five years on.” In an interview with Empire, Johnson said, “When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball.”
MOVIES
UPI News

'Hocus Pocus 2' gets official poster ahead of Sept. 30 release

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Tuesday revealed the official poster for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2, which will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 30. The poster features the three Sanderson sisters, Winnie, Mary and Sarah in front of a full moon, showing off the trio's return to the witchy town of Salem, Mass., where they will intend to wreak havoc on the town's residents once again.
SALEM, MA
SFGate

Eugenio Derbez to Undergo ‘Complicated’ Surgery After Accident, His Wife Announces

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is undergoing a “very complicated” surgery after suffering an accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo announced on Monday night. Rosaldo wrote on Instagram that Derbez is currently “fine” but his injuries are “delicate.” The surgery will not compromise his health, but “the recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” Rosaldo wrote. She did not provide any details about Derbez’s accident.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clueless Photographer Has No Idea When Huge Black Bear Walks Up Right Beside Him

A hapless nature photographer was recently caught on tape having a very close call with a wild black bear. The bizarre encounter was posted by Instagram user cnecula19 for the world to see. In the clip, the photographer is completely oblivious to the hefty wild animal being an arm’s length away. Lucky for the dedicated photographer, the bear ignores the careless human. He continues to snap pictures as the disinterested bear crosses a road back into the woods.
ANIMALS

