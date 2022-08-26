ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers kept on Baltimore's bench on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Stowers will rest on the road after Anthony Santander was positioned in left field, Ryan McKenna was aligned in center, and Cedric Mullins was chosen as Baltimore's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 16 batted...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Houston Astros Avoid Being Swept at Home by Orioles with 3-1 Sunday Win

Despite losing Justin Verlander — who exited Sunday's game with right calf discomfort — after three innings, the Astros were able to pick up a 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, snapping a two-game losing skid and preventing the visiting team from getting the sweep. Verlander threw just...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/29/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Angels prediction and pick. Frankie Montas goes to the mound for the Yankees, while Jose Suarez takes the ball for the Angels. Frankie Montas has had a bumpy start to his career in New York. “Frankie […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Angels host the Yankees on home losing streak

New York Yankees (78-50, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-73, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -184, Angels +155; over/under is...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox set sights on series sweep of Rays

The Boston Red Sox aim for their first three-game series sweep in two months when they face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon. It has been a tale of two series for Boston on its six-game homestand. After being swept by Toronto, the Red Sox clinched their first series...
BOSTON, MA

