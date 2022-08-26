Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Fairy Village attracts thousands to Bozeman trails
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The third annual Fairy Village put on by the local non-profit Random Acts of Silliness began Monday at Glen Lake Rotary Park. So far, there have been hundreds of people who have took a stroll through Bumblewood Thicket, which is on the trails behind the park to see the mini art structures that fit seamlessly into the nature around them.
montanarightnow.com
Albertsons pharmacies collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry
The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.
montanarightnow.com
High temperatures cause fishing closures at Big Hole, Jefferson rivers
BUTTE, Mont. -- Anglers in Southwest Montana may need to find a new favorite fishing spot. Just months after cold water temperatures and flooding were major concerns around the state, the script has been flipped, as high temperatures and low waterflow have closed miles and miles of fishing locations along nearby rivers.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approve new "once in a generation" wildlife management area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous decision, Montana Fish and Wildlife approved to purchase 5,677 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains about 20 miles south of Lewistown. Originally this land was owned by Forrest Allen of Cody, Wyoming. He donated his family’s homestead to the Shodair Children’s Hospital upon his death in 2019. Shodair wanted the land to be used by future generations and turned down bigger offers to make this land public. The proceeds will go to help Shodair build their new children's hospital.
montanarightnow.com
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
montanarightnow.com
How gas prices have changed in Montana in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Montana using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
montanarightnow.com
"I can help make positive changes:' New tribal victim liaison in Montana
MONTANA - Cheryl Horn is the new tribal victim liaison for Montana. The tribal victim liaison connects crime victims with resources and identifies gaps in services. "I feel like I'm at a place where I can really find solutions and really help," Horn said. Horn said she particularly wants to...
montanarightnow.com
Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
montanarightnow.com
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
