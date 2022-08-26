ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped

Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

A down market is often the best time to put money to work, but being selective is key to generating the best results. Sea Limited faces challenges, but its main business units operate in fast-growing digital industries. DoorDash is a popular platform among consumers, but the company's strongest growth rates...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Prologis is the largest industrial REIT in the world, yet it still has a massive opportunity for growth. American Tower is the largest REIT by market cap, and it is vastly benefiting from the rollout of 5G. Annaly Capital is the largest mortgage REIT, but weakening economic conditions have proven...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a Monster Increase in Social Security Benefits in 2023

Rampant inflation is putting pressure on consumers, especially at grocery stores and gas stations. Social Security beneficiaries will likely see a monster cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The average monthly benefit for retired workers could rise by $148 next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The U S Senate#Canadian#Canopy Growth#Aurora Cannabis#Democratic#The American Prospect#Democrats
Motley Fool

My Top ETF to Buy and Hold Forever

The strongest investments are the ones with potential for long-term growth. With the right strategy, it's possible to become a millionaire by investing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: Buy Chegg Now

Chegg's massive amount of content provides a big competitive advantage. This also means it doesn't have to spend as aggressively on marketing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

UPS can ship steady passive income to your portfolio as it sees increased demand. Texas Instruments stands to benefit from the recently passed CHIPS Act. Phillips 66 is a leading energy option that offers an alluring dividend yield of over 4%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks I'm Watching This Week

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc., Okta, Qualcomm, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc., Okta, Qualcomm, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Funds That Are Passive Income Money Machines

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund offers a dividend yield of close to 7.8%. AllianceBernstein Global High Income's distribution yield is nearly 7.6%. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust's distribution yield tops 7.4%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB 1.72%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Slumping Today

Bristol Myers Squibb is staring down the barrel of several key patent expirations later this decade. One of the drugmaker's most promising pipeline candidates may no longer deliver on its multibillion-dollar-a-year sales potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy