Ringgold, GA

wutc.org

A Grandson Remembers Chattanooga's Own: Sam Gooden Of The Impressions

Down the road from our new space here at WUTC in downtown Chattanooga is the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Nearly three years ago, in 2019, a Tennessee Music Pathways sign was dedicated in front of the Bessie to honor The Impressions, the group whose music embodied doo-wop, gospel, R&B and soul - inspiring millions from the civil rights movement of the 1960’s to the present day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
mommypoppins.com

Chattanooga with Kids: 25 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee is known as the Scenic City, and it's not hard for visitors to see why. Set along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this southern town is brimming with beauty and fascinating attractions. Though not as high-profile as Nashville or Memphis, Chattanooga is an affordable and easily accessible place. And with so many family-friendly things to do in Chattanooga, it's a great destination for a trip with kids.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Ringgold, GA
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
The Georgia Sun

Floyd County road closures

Floyd County Public Works will close the following roads to replace failed cross drains beginning Monday, August 29, 2022:. Pinecrest Drive will be closed beginning Monday, August 29 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. Traffic will detour using Pinecrest Drive and Ann Drive. Old Byrd Station...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
ROSSVILLE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 30

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 30. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Heather Cwinklinksi...
EAST RIDGE, TN
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare

The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 27

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a rude guest was refusing to leave. On scene the male was not at the room. They advised they would call back if there were any more issues. 22-011914- 4400 Bennett Road- Unconscious Person- Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect found guilty of attempted rape in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury found a Dalton man guilty today of attempted rape. The case stemmed from a break-in at a home last summer. 21 year old Carlos Adrian Garcia broke into the home of an 18 year old girl when her mother was away. Another 18...
DALTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA

