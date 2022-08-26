Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
wutc.org
A Grandson Remembers Chattanooga's Own: Sam Gooden Of The Impressions
Down the road from our new space here at WUTC in downtown Chattanooga is the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Nearly three years ago, in 2019, a Tennessee Music Pathways sign was dedicated in front of the Bessie to honor The Impressions, the group whose music embodied doo-wop, gospel, R&B and soul - inspiring millions from the civil rights movement of the 1960’s to the present day.
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
mommypoppins.com
Chattanooga with Kids: 25 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga, Tennessee is known as the Scenic City, and it's not hard for visitors to see why. Set along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this southern town is brimming with beauty and fascinating attractions. Though not as high-profile as Nashville or Memphis, Chattanooga is an affordable and easily accessible place. And with so many family-friendly things to do in Chattanooga, it's a great destination for a trip with kids.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
1 Woman Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Chattanooga, TN)
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a female driver. The crash happened on I-75 in Chattanooga just after 2 p.m. A pickup truck reportedly traveled off the road, crashed, and [..]
Floyd County road closures
Floyd County Public Works will close the following roads to replace failed cross drains beginning Monday, August 29, 2022:. Pinecrest Drive will be closed beginning Monday, August 29 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. Traffic will detour using Pinecrest Drive and Ann Drive. Old Byrd Station...
WDEF
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
secretatlanta.co
Explore This Magical Mini Village Made Entirely Out Of Rocks In Calhoun
An hour or so north of Atlanta is the city of Calhoun in Gordon County. Nestled in this charming part of Georgia is the Seven-day Aventist Church, home to an enchanting miniature village made entirely out of rocks. The Rock Garden is the perfect spot to get completely lost in...
2 men arrested in Alabama in connection with Georgia murder case, GBI says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Two 23-year-olds are behind bars, accused of a Georgia man's murder, authorities said Saturday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection with the death of Dakota Bradshaw. Earlier this month, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked the...
WAFF
“Two hours and 15 minutes of my day”: Athens parents voices frustration with lack of bus transportation for Athens High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”As a single mom, it puts me into a predicament of having to leave work in the middle of the day, come home, take my kids home, then go back to work.”. April Najmeh recently moved to Athens with her 16-year old and 14 year...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home
ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 30
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 30. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Malik Beavers – Possession Firearm during Felony, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia. Joshua Brewer – Criminal Simulation, Theft over $1,000, Suspended DL. Heather Cwinklinksi...
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Resumes Monday in Chattooga County, Georgia Following COVID Scare
The murder trial of Renee Lanham got underway last week, but came to a halt when Lanham’s defense attorney tested positive for COVID-19. Lanham is standing trial for the murder of her husband. The fifty-three-year-old hair dresser is standing trial for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal solicitation. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that Lanham is the only charged in connection with the murder. Lanham’s defense lawyer, Summerville attorney Albert Palmour said on Monday of last week in opening statements that she did not commit the murder.
WDEF
More information on Sgt. Lee Russell who was killed in helicopter crash
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on the pilot who was killed in the Marion County helicopter crash this week. Lee Russell was from a small town in western Tennessee, McKenzie. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy for Henry County...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Aug. 27
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a rude guest was refusing to leave. On scene the male was not at the room. They advised they would call back if there were any more issues. 22-011914- 4400 Bennett Road- Unconscious Person- Police...
WDEF
Suspect found guilty of attempted rape in Dalton
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury found a Dalton man guilty today of attempted rape. The case stemmed from a break-in at a home last summer. 21 year old Carlos Adrian Garcia broke into the home of an 18 year old girl when her mother was away. Another 18...
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
WTVC
Child held hostage in Soddy-Daisy rescued Sunday night, weapons recovered from home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A child is safe after authorities say a man held them against their will Sunday night. That man now faces several charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says this happened at a home on the 9000 block of West Ridge Trail Road in Soddy-Daisy.
chattanoogacw.com
Arson suspected for trash can fire at Chattanooga grocery store early Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A trash can just inside the doors of a Food City grocery store was lit on fire early Monday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Food City at 1600 East 23rd Street. CFD says a passerby...
