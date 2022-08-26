ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska County, MI

Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating Clearwater Township Homicide

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old Clearwater Township man.

Late Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch received a call from James Watrous, 51, of Clearwater Township, stating that he had killed Garrett Hamminga, 66, of Clearwater Township, after hitting him with a cane and a 2-by-4.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, and found Hamminga inside the home with severe wounds to his head. He was then confirmed dead by EMS.

Watrous, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, is currently in custody on a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond.

