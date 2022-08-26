ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

kentuckytoday.com

'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The curriculum at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Boyce College is not about the Bible or things related to the Bible, it is the Bible, seminary president Albert Mohler told students and faculty Tuesday (Aug. 26) morning in the school’s annual fall convocation at Alumni Memorial Chapel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville Under $10 This Week (8/29)

All skill levels are welcome to this community slacklining event. There will be multiple slacklines setup of varying difficulty. You can find them to the left of the Big Four Walking Bridge, next to Acro Yoga Louisville. This is a great opportunity for the more curious of you to try both.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington Christian, Boyle Co. win in Rebel Bowl

DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Rebel Bowl sponsored by Whitaker Bank set the stage for a couple central Kentucky high school football powerhouses to take the field on Saturday evening. Lexington Christian took down Mercer County, 49-19 and Boyle County beat Bryan Station, 36-12 with both games played...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
RICHMOND, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Rodriguez out for UK opener, Smoke gets call in backfield

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky will be without its top running back in the season opener against Miami of Ohio on Saturday at Kroger Field. Veteran Chris Rodriguez has been suspended at least one game and maybe more after he was arrested and charged with DUI in July and is reportedly facing discipline for another off-the-field incident that UK coaches have not confirmed.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

