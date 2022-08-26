Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
kentuckytoday.com
'The Bible is the curriculum,' Mohler says in annual fall convocation address
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The curriculum at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Boyce College is not about the Bible or things related to the Bible, it is the Bible, seminary president Albert Mohler told students and faculty Tuesday (Aug. 26) morning in the school’s annual fall convocation at Alumni Memorial Chapel.
kentuckytoday.com
Ashland Avenue sees record attendance for locally created Vacation Bible School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Vacation Bible School at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church is not your typical VBS. Its uniqueness resulted in 640 children attending this year, and more than 1,000 attending when grouped with a church that Ashland Avenue planted in Richmond and a campus it has in Oldham County.
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
WTVQ
Civil rights group calls for arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham for death of Emmett Till
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday August 28th marked the anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder. He was only 14-years-old when he was abducted, tortured and lynched in 1955 in Mississippi by Carolyn Bryant Donham’s husband and brother in law, after he reportedly whistled at Donham. “She was a...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville Under $10 This Week (8/29)
All skill levels are welcome to this community slacklining event. There will be multiple slacklines setup of varying difficulty. You can find them to the left of the Big Four Walking Bridge, next to Acro Yoga Louisville. This is a great opportunity for the more curious of you to try both.
foxlexington.com
Lexington Christian, Boyle Co. win in Rebel Bowl
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Rebel Bowl sponsored by Whitaker Bank set the stage for a couple central Kentucky high school football powerhouses to take the field on Saturday evening. Lexington Christian took down Mercer County, 49-19 and Boyle County beat Bryan Station, 36-12 with both games played...
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
'You know who your family is in times like these': Bardstown community rallies around their work-family in need
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — In a friendly tone, and with a smile, Colton's Steakhouse & Grille staff answer the phone, during Sunday's dinner rush. Being so busy can get overwhelming but everyone's willing to help each other out. “Yeah, definitely,” employee Channing Inghram said. “A lot of good people here...
kentuckytoday.com
Rodriguez out for UK opener, Smoke gets call in backfield
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky will be without its top running back in the season opener against Miami of Ohio on Saturday at Kroger Field. Veteran Chris Rodriguez has been suspended at least one game and maybe more after he was arrested and charged with DUI in July and is reportedly facing discipline for another off-the-field incident that UK coaches have not confirmed.
wdrb.com
Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
spectrumnews1.com
New 'Village Market' food hall coming to Paristown neighborhood in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Louisville, a new food hall concept will provide a different type of dining experience while addressing some issues like high prices and staffing shortages for small restaurant owners. The Village Market will be a new destination food spot in Louisville’s Paristown neighborhood. What You...
Top events in Louisville this weekend: Aug. 27 & Aug. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weekends are the time to have fun and make memories with your friends and family, or just by yourself. This weekend, check out the St. Matthews Potato Fest, Brew at the Zoo & Wine too, Jazz in Central Park and more!. Saturday. After 70 years, the...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
