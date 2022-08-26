Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: Top Three Incoming Players for 2022-23
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will once again have a roster with lots of turnover heading into the 2022-23 season. Overall, seven new faces join the squad on scholarship from last season’s roster. As the season quickly approaches, your dedicated Nebrasketball writers will begin the preseason coverage and today more or less kicks that off with highlighting the top-three incoming players in the class.
Dave Feit: Nebraska-Northwestern Postmortem
The good, the bad and the awfully familiar from a painful start to the Huskers’ season
kmaland.com
Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'
After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
Corn Nation
Northwestern was Simply Too Physical in Ireland and Nebraska Didn’t Like It
This could be a long season my friends. No, it won’t be because Nebraska lost in week zero for various reasons including a mind-numbing onside kick attempt. It could be a long season because Nebraska’s vaunted Blackshirt defense gave up 527 total yards to Northwestern. Nebraska’s defensive line was embarrassed. If Nebraska was hoping to hug a lot of air then boy were they successful.
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
Scott Frost could already be done following Nebraska’s season-opening loss
Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers found themselves as 13.5-point favorites in their season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats on
Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach
Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Tested but Victorious Against Pepperdine
Lindsay Krause/Kenzie Knuckles- Left side (front/back) Whitney Lauenstein/Nicklin Hames- Right side (front/back) Nebraska survived and, in a way, thrived through errors and awkward plays. Sometimes the set was a little off, other times the ball was between two players and they hesitated to go for the it. These were moments where the Huskers out sync, and the final score is the evidence. These moments gave Pepperdine a way to win, and they sure tried.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Big Sky Conference trolls Nebraska during Northwestern game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently losing to the Northwestern Wildcats 31-28 with just under 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was playing well and went up 28-17 in the third quarter; however, the Cornhuskers inexplicably tried an onside kick. It didn’t go well, and fans reacted accordingly. Nebraska gave the Wildcats all of the momentum at that point.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Nebraska rivals 'wrap their arms' around family of teacher, coach killed in hunting accident
PALMYRA, Neb. -- A pair of southeast Nebraska rivals came together on Friday night to honor a former teacher and coach. Palmyra and Weeping Water held a ceremony prior to the schools' football game to honor Kade Reiman, who died last year in a hunting accident. Reiman, a 2016 graduate...
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
klkntv.com
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
klkntv.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
News Channel Nebraska
Hansen on his way in world record attempt
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
3 News Now
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
