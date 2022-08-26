ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers React: Will Nebraska make a bowl game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If you are reading this, then you are clearly not living under a rock and...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Top Three Incoming Players for 2022-23

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will once again have a roster with lots of turnover heading into the 2022-23 season. Overall, seven new faces join the squad on scholarship from last season’s roster. As the season quickly approaches, your dedicated Nebrasketball writers will begin the preseason coverage and today more or less kicks that off with highlighting the top-three incoming players in the class.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hot seat: Paul Finebaum says Nebraska coach is in 'dire straights'

After just one game and one bad loss to Northwestern in Ireland, Paul Finebaum already believes Scott Frost’s days might be numbered at Nebraska. During an appearance with “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, Finebaum said the Cornhuskers’ coaching situation is dire. Nebraska blew a 28-17 third-quarter lead to Northwestern in a 31-28 loss in its season opener on Saturday in Dublin.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Northwestern was Simply Too Physical in Ireland and Nebraska Didn’t Like It

This could be a long season my friends. No, it won’t be because Nebraska lost in week zero for various reasons including a mind-numbing onside kick attempt. It could be a long season because Nebraska’s vaunted Blackshirt defense gave up 527 total yards to Northwestern. Nebraska’s defensive line was embarrassed. If Nebraska was hoping to hug a lot of air then boy were they successful.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Bear Bryant
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Scott Frost
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach

Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Tested but Victorious Against Pepperdine

Lindsay Krause/Kenzie Knuckles- Left side (front/back) Whitney Lauenstein/Nicklin Hames- Right side (front/back) Nebraska survived and, in a way, thrived through errors and awkward plays. Sometimes the set was a little off, other times the ball was between two players and they hesitated to go for the it. These were moments where the Huskers out sync, and the final score is the evidence. These moments gave Pepperdine a way to win, and they sure tried.
MALIBU, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Big Sky Conference trolls Nebraska during Northwestern game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently losing to the Northwestern Wildcats 31-28 with just under 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was playing well and went up 28-17 in the third quarter; however, the Cornhuskers inexplicably tried an onside kick. It didn’t go well, and fans reacted accordingly. Nebraska gave the Wildcats all of the momentum at that point.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#College Football#One More Time#American Football#Head#The Husker Nation#Nu
klkntv.com

A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died on Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was sentenced to death after murdering his cellmate in 2017 while in custody for killing a 75-year-old man and dumping his body in a well.
TECUMSEH, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Hansen on his way in world record attempt

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy