ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
AUSTIN, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.

Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Murga#Craigslist#St Elmo#Carnival#The La Murga De Austin#Congress#La Murga De Austin Lrb
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
KVUE

'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
AUSTIN, TX
thediwire.com

Walton Global Sells 681 Acres in Austin-San Antonio Corridor

Walton Global, a real estate investment firm and sponsor of private placement offerings, has closed on a bulk sale of 681 acres in San Marcos, Texas. The land project, called Turner Crest, was acquired by SafeHand Holdings LLC for an undisclosed price. Located in Caldwell County, within the Austin-San Antonio...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy