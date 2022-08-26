Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers could send diabetics to the hospital with heart failure
BARCELONA, Spain — Even occasional use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could send type 2 diabetes patients to the hospital with heart failure, a new study warns. Researchers in Denmark found that medications like ibuprofen and naproxen increase the risk of heart problems, especially among older diabetics. “In our...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PsyPost
High‐dose Vitamin B6 supplementation can reduce anxiety, according to new research
High doses of Vitamin B6 might help to reduce anxiety, according to the results of a new double-blind placebo-controlled study published in Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical and Experimental. The research provides preliminary evidence that B6 supplementation can produce behavioral outcomes by boosting inhibitory neurotransmitters in the brain. Vitamin B6 is a...
MedicalXpress
Cardiovascular protection from statins greatly outweighs the risk of muscle symptoms
The known benefits of statin therapy in preventing cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, outweigh the slightly increased risk of muscle symptoms, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Principal investigator Professor Colin Baigent, Director of the Medical...
nypressnews.com
Smelly symptom that affects 90% of UK population may lead to ‘devastating’ heart infection
Infective endocarditis is diagnosed once the bacteria reach the lining of the heart, the heart valve, or blood vessels. According to the American Heart Association, the condition sometimes develops suddenly and may become life-threatening within days, or appears slowly over a period of weeks to several months. Fortunately, gum disease...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs linked with heart failure in patients with diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes who take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for short-term pain relief could have a 43% higher risk of developing heart failure than if they had not taken them, a study has found. The findings, from a Danish registry study, are due to be presented at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
Dementia: What you do while you sit may affect your risk
A new study of sedentary behavior finds that doing mentally passive activities such as watching TV increases the likelihood of developing dementia while using a computer lowers them. The difference between the two is unaffected by how physically active a person is when they are not sitting. Other research suggests...
verywellhealth.com
Osteoarthritis vs. Arthritis: What’s the Difference?
The terms "osteoarthritis" (OA) and "arthritis" are sometimes used interchangeably, but they do not mean the same things. Arthritis refers to over 100 joint conditions that cause inflammation (swelling) of one or more joints, while osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis. Arthritis will affect tissues around the joints and other connective tissues throughout the body.
EatingWell
What Should You Eat and Drink to Manage Long COVID-19 Symptoms?
Even though COVID-19 has been impacting the world since March 2020, we continue to learn more about COVID-19 and how it affects us. Due to its rapid mutation, there's much more to discover about this coronavirus, like the long-term health impacts of being infected with it. What we know for...
technologynetworks.com
Effective New Drug Could Expand Treatment Options for Rheumatoid Arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicentre study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today
How and why to lower your liver enzymes
Elevated liver enzymes can indicate a problem in the liver. Reducing the level of these enzymes can help improve liver function. The liver contains different enzymes, such as alanine transaminase (ALT), that help the body function properly. When these enzymes exceed their normal levels, the liver begins to malfunction, affecting a person’s overall well-being.
MedicalXpress
Drug combination may delay need for surgery in patients with Marfan syndrome
Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and beta-blockers have similar and independent effects on reducing aortic root size in patients with Marfan syndrome, suggesting that several years of combined treatment could delay the need for surgery. That's the finding of late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug
BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said that new data presented on Monday highlighted the potential of finerenone, compared with a placebo, to reduce the incidence of sudden cardiac death in a broad range of patients, including early and late stages of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
cancerhealth.com
New Cancer Model Shows Promise in Predicting If Treatment Will Shrink Tumors
Will a specific cancer treatment actually work for a person diagnosed with cancer? Every person’s cancer is different, and even when a tumor has a genetic change for which there’s a matching targeted therapy, there’s no guarantee a given treatment is going to work. But based on...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
MedicalXpress
Atrial fibrillation screening using smartphones increases detection and treatment
Atrial fibrillation screening using conventional smartphones more than doubles the detection and treatment rate in older people compared to routine screening, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 28 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Axel Bauer of Innsbruck Medical University, Austria said, "Screening using...
When an ER doctor becomes an ER patient
Pushed through the ER entrance on a gurney. A voice directed the medics to a treatment bay. Hands removed my shirt and attached wires to my chest and finger. Monitors stood at my head, passing judgments. I eyed the fast heart rate and low oxygen level in my blood as if the numbers belonged to someone else. In Providence, Rhode Island, where I'm an ER doc, these monitors are my allies. Now, I was in a North Carolina ER, sweat-soaked, breathing hard, caked in vomit, and my scalp a bloody mess.
Comments / 0