Florida sex offender tried to buy child in parking lot for $100,000, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A convicted sex offender in Florida is facing charges after he allegedly offered a woman money to buy her child in a grocery store parking lot.

The Port Orange Police Department posted a photo of Hellmuth Kolb’s arrest on its Facebook page, saying that he was arrested after trying to buy an underage girl for $100,000. Officers said the incident happened in the parking lot of a Winn Dixie grocery store, and the parent was so concerned that they called police.

Police told WFTV that when officers confronted Kolb, he admitted that he asked to buy the child before starting to laugh.

Officers confirmed through Kolb’s probation officer that he is currently on probation for similar crimes.

Kolb was arrested in October 2018 on charges that he tried to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Port Orange Walmart. In that case, Kolb was accused of approaching a woman sitting on a bench outside the store with her daughter when he approached and began bidding for the child.

In that case, Kolb was given five years of probation and ordered to stay away from children outside of his family, WFTV reported.

Officers are asking anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Kolb to contact the police.

©2022 Cox Media Group