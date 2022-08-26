ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting

The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

First Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s celebrates its anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Baton Rouge’s most popular fast food chains is celebrating the opening of its very first capital area location Sunday, August 28. Over two decades ago, the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that started it all opened its doors to the public at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, a small building situated near the gates of LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Shipley Do-Nuts opens third shop in BR near LSU, open 24 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge just got a little bit sweeter! 🍩. Shipley Do-Nuts is opening the doors of its third shop in the Capital City on Monday, Aug. 29 near LSU’s campus. The Houston-based shop will be located at 4075 Nicholson Drive. There are also locations...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge STEM hosting workshops for youth

Baker, La. (BRProud) – Baton Rouge STEM (BRSTEM) is hosting a computer coding workshop for youth in the City of Baker and surrounding communities. BRSTEM established a partnership with the City of Baker earlier this year to hold a number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshops at the city’s Workforce Development Center. BRSTEM, launched in August 2019, is working in partnership with the City of Baker and Mayor Darnell Waites to utilize the City of Baker Workforce Development Center as a hub for STEM programming for the town north of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

This Week in BR: career advice, '80s night, date night fun

Theatre Baton Rouge is holding auditions for its upcoming musical, “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at 7155 Florida Blvd. People of all ages are welcome to audition, but the website states you must be fully vaccinated to audition. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Red Stick Farmers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space

As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment

A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Fire Department accepting applications

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for potential new hires. However, there are several steps that applicants need to take before landing a job. They first need to apply for the firefighters exam through the Office of State Examiner. After receiving a good test...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Library offers career training via specialized digital classroom

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in careers related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and solar industries can now receive training from a new program offered by the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Library. EBR Libraries announced Monday (August 29) that its new partnership with a company called Interplay Learning...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion along I-10 East at College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say drivers should expect congestion Monday (August 29) evening along I-10 East at the College Drive exit. The cause of the congestion is unknown, but it was initially reported around 6:45 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police officers are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Labor Day weekend day trips to take from Baton Rouge

With Labor Day weekend around the corner, we’re digging back into the archives from quick day trip ideas from Capital City. We’re all familiar with the revelry of New Orleans and the Cajun spirit of Lafayette, but what about all the space in between? In dusty shops along Range Avenue in Denham Springs, you can sift through rows of wicker chairs and porcelain teacups in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. In St. Francisville, stroll sidewalks lined with quaint boutiques, moss-covered oaks and haunted mansions. South of the city in Ascension Parish, you’ll find rich culture and history in museums, restaurants and shops. And across the Mississippi along the shores of False River, you can unwind from it all, watching the sunset while sipping a cold Louisiana beer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Religion briefs: Annual community prayer breakfast

The Annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme New Times, New Hope, New Balance. The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge....
BATON ROUGE, LA

