theadvocate.com
The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting
The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
brproud.com
Over 12k bags of litter collected during City-Parish weekly cleanup events in 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every weekend, East Baton Rouge’s (EBR) City-Parish Department of Maintenance leads a litter clean-up event, and from the start of 2022 until August, workers have collected a total of 12,677 bags of litter. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Monday (August 29) that...
brproud.com
First Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s celebrates its anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Baton Rouge’s most popular fast food chains is celebrating the opening of its very first capital area location Sunday, August 28. Over two decades ago, the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that started it all opened its doors to the public at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, a small building situated near the gates of LSU.
brproud.com
Looking for a leisurely activity during the week? BREC says try table tennis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area residents with an opening in their social schedules on Monday and Thursday afternoons may want to sign up for a group activity offered by the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC). BREC says table tennis at...
WAFB.com
Shipley Do-Nuts opens third shop in BR near LSU, open 24 hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge just got a little bit sweeter! 🍩. Shipley Do-Nuts is opening the doors of its third shop in the Capital City on Monday, Aug. 29 near LSU’s campus. The Houston-based shop will be located at 4075 Nicholson Drive. There are also locations...
brproud.com
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge STEM hosting workshops for youth
Baker, La. (BRProud) – Baton Rouge STEM (BRSTEM) is hosting a computer coding workshop for youth in the City of Baker and surrounding communities. BRSTEM established a partnership with the City of Baker earlier this year to hold a number of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) workshops at the city’s Workforce Development Center. BRSTEM, launched in August 2019, is working in partnership with the City of Baker and Mayor Darnell Waites to utilize the City of Baker Workforce Development Center as a hub for STEM programming for the town north of Baton Rouge.
LSU Reveille
This Week in BR: career advice, '80s night, date night fun
Theatre Baton Rouge is holding auditions for its upcoming musical, “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at 7155 Florida Blvd. People of all ages are welcome to audition, but the website states you must be fully vaccinated to audition. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Red Stick Farmers...
LSU Reveille
Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space
As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
theadvocate.com
Here's how one business owner wants to improve downtown Baton Rouge's retail environment
A business owner is launching a campaign to increase the number of independent retailers in downtown Baton Rouge. James Curtis has started the Grow Downtown Retail campaign by putting up flyers at his two businesses: Plantriarch, a co-working space for artists, and Outside Stimuli, a design studio and plant shop. He’s enlisted the help of other downtown businesses and a website is set to launch Thursday.
Baton Rouge Fire Department accepting applications
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for potential new hires. However, there are several steps that applicants need to take before landing a job. They first need to apply for the firefighters exam through the Office of State Examiner. After receiving a good test...
brproud.com
EBR Library offers career training via specialized digital classroom
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in careers related to plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and solar industries can now receive training from a new program offered by the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Library. EBR Libraries announced Monday (August 29) that its new partnership with a company called Interplay Learning...
brproud.com
LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion along I-10 East at College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say drivers should expect congestion Monday (August 29) evening along I-10 East at the College Drive exit. The cause of the congestion is unknown, but it was initially reported around 6:45 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police officers are at the scene.
225batonrouge.com
Labor Day weekend day trips to take from Baton Rouge
With Labor Day weekend around the corner, we’re digging back into the archives from quick day trip ideas from Capital City. We’re all familiar with the revelry of New Orleans and the Cajun spirit of Lafayette, but what about all the space in between? In dusty shops along Range Avenue in Denham Springs, you can sift through rows of wicker chairs and porcelain teacups in search of one-of-a-kind treasures. In St. Francisville, stroll sidewalks lined with quaint boutiques, moss-covered oaks and haunted mansions. South of the city in Ascension Parish, you’ll find rich culture and history in museums, restaurants and shops. And across the Mississippi along the shores of False River, you can unwind from it all, watching the sunset while sipping a cold Louisiana beer.
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
brproud.com
Ascension, Iberville residents relieved as Alligator Bayou Rd. reopens with flood system
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) — A key road connecting Iberville and Ascension parishes is now open after a year of construction because of flood issues. “I used that road to go to work every day, and I’m having to bypass that road to take the long route to my job at a chemical plant,” said Ascension Parish resident John Moss.
theadvocate.com
Religion briefs: Annual community prayer breakfast
The Annual CommUNITY Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with the theme New Times, New Hope, New Balance. The event will be held at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge....
theadvocate.com
Cause for applause: BREC's low-impact aerobics class keeps seniors movin,' groovin'
At the end of every exercise, there's clapping. It's a motivating message that they're all in this together at the semi-weekly low-impact aerobics class at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the women (and a man or two sometimes), 55 and older, are proving that just because...
