KTUL

Music Cities Events announces full speaker lineup for Tulsa convention

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup on August 29 for their upcoming Music Cities Convention. The convention will take place November 2 through 5 and is hosted alongside Office of Film, Tulsa FMAC, and Tulsa Regional Tourism. The convention will explore topics such as...
KTUL

Claremore museum to unveil new Lynn Riggs exhibit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Museum of History will unveil an never-before-seen exhibit of Lynn Riggs Saturday. Riggs was an American author, poet, playwright and screenwriter from Claremore. The new exhibit will feature personal items gifted by his family, including portraits of Riggs that hung in his home.
KTUL

Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
KTUL

Tulsa team takes 3rd place in first-ever US Red Bull Rapids

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Flam Bouyancy, a team from Tulsa, took third place at the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Rapids Saturday. James Speegle, owner of Pearl Beach Brew Pub in Tulsa, served as captain for the winning team. Saturday's event took place in North America for the first time...
KTUL

GRDA offers tips for a smart and safe Labor Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority is providing tips on how to safely enjoy Labor Day weekend. According to the United State Coast Guard, three quarters of all boating deaths are drownings, and of those deaths 85% were not wearing life jackets. According to a recent...
News On 6

TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa

TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6

City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: Hot start, chance for showers and storms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The beginning of the day shouldn't feel like the mid-80s but it will. There's a 40% chance of rain this morning, and the chances remain in the forecast through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should reach the mid-90s depending on the cloud cover. This afternoon could...
KTUL

Acme expansion in Muskogee to create 65 new jobs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation announced its plans to invest in new equipment for the Muskogee plant. They have proposed investments of more than $3 million over the next couple of years that will increase operational capacity and create up to 65 new jobs. Acme...
KTUL

Cascia Hall opens season with victory over Victory Christian

TULSA, Okla. — Victory Christian opened play against Cascia Hall Friday at home. Cascia Hall led early, going up 19-0 through the first half. Victory Christian wouldn't go down without a fight, putting up 21 points in the fourth quarter. However, Cascia Hall would take the final victory 26-21.
tulsatoday.com

Premium shopping expands south

Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins to Face Former Skipper on Friday

Bartlesville High will begin its football season this Friday night, as the Bruins will head to Claremore to face the Zebras to begin the year. This is the fifth straight season that Bartlesville has started with a week one matchup against Claremore. There will be a familiar name on the...
KTUL

University of Tulsa employs landscaping robots on campus

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has some new landscapers on campus, but they aren't on the payroll. These employees just require a power outlet. The university now has robots caring for their lawns. They're smaller than your standard lawnmower and certainly quieter. Painted in school colors,...
