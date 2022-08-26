City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO