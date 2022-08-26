Read full article on original website
KTUL
Music Cities Events announces full speaker lineup for Tulsa convention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup on August 29 for their upcoming Music Cities Convention. The convention will take place November 2 through 5 and is hosted alongside Office of Film, Tulsa FMAC, and Tulsa Regional Tourism. The convention will explore topics such as...
5th Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning took place at the Hatbox Field in Muskogee. The festival began on Friday and will end on Sunday morning. The event featured food, live music and helicopter rides. Chris Sabia said the event featured 30 balloons from all over the country.
KTUL
Claremore museum to unveil new Lynn Riggs exhibit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Museum of History will unveil an never-before-seen exhibit of Lynn Riggs Saturday. Riggs was an American author, poet, playwright and screenwriter from Claremore. The new exhibit will feature personal items gifted by his family, including portraits of Riggs that hung in his home.
KTUL
Tulsa business owner spends birthday giving back to small businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ebony Jones was a pastry chef in Atlanta when she decided to move to Tulsa to enter the cannabis industry and start her own edible business. Once Jones was in Tulsa, she created 8tewnty8, LLC, named after her birthday, Aug. 28. Jones is one of...
KTUL
Fab Lab celebrates 10th anniversary of maker Faire Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Maker Faire Tulsa's 10th anniversary took place Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Maker Faire Tulsa is an award-winning, family-friendly event that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and making of all kinds.
KTUL
Tulsa team takes 3rd place in first-ever US Red Bull Rapids
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Flam Bouyancy, a team from Tulsa, took third place at the first-ever U.S. Red Bull Rapids Saturday. James Speegle, owner of Pearl Beach Brew Pub in Tulsa, served as captain for the winning team. Saturday's event took place in North America for the first time...
KTUL
GRDA offers tips for a smart and safe Labor Day weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority is providing tips on how to safely enjoy Labor Day weekend. According to the United State Coast Guard, three quarters of all boating deaths are drownings, and of those deaths 85% were not wearing life jackets. According to a recent...
News On 6
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Hot start, chance for showers and storms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The beginning of the day shouldn't feel like the mid-80s but it will. There's a 40% chance of rain this morning, and the chances remain in the forecast through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures should reach the mid-90s depending on the cloud cover. This afternoon could...
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
KTUL
Acme expansion in Muskogee to create 65 new jobs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation announced its plans to invest in new equipment for the Muskogee plant. They have proposed investments of more than $3 million over the next couple of years that will increase operational capacity and create up to 65 new jobs. Acme...
KTUL
Cascia Hall opens season with victory over Victory Christian
TULSA, Okla. — Victory Christian opened play against Cascia Hall Friday at home. Cascia Hall led early, going up 19-0 through the first half. Victory Christian wouldn't go down without a fight, putting up 21 points in the fourth quarter. However, Cascia Hall would take the final victory 26-21.
Residents in limbo after Tulsa apartment building is condemned
Several Tulsa families are looking for a place to go after their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Avenue was condemned
tulsatoday.com
Premium shopping expands south
Simon Premium Outlets is a visible sign of a metro accomplishment as they resume development of Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks. Rich Brierre, Executive Director, Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) said, “The major metro area of Tulsa has grown to over 1 million people – that’s a major milestone.”
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
Tulsa man arrested for stealing SUV, boat and victim’s dog
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police chased an SUV pulling a boat near downtown Tulsa in the middle of the afternoon Saturday. David Palmer was arrested for stealing a 2007 Ford Expedition near 1st and Utica. The Expedition was pulling a boat, and the victim’s dog was also inside the SUV at the time.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins to Face Former Skipper on Friday
Bartlesville High will begin its football season this Friday night, as the Bruins will head to Claremore to face the Zebras to begin the year. This is the fifth straight season that Bartlesville has started with a week one matchup against Claremore. There will be a familiar name on the...
KTUL
University of Tulsa employs landscaping robots on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has some new landscapers on campus, but they aren't on the payroll. These employees just require a power outlet. The university now has robots caring for their lawns. They're smaller than your standard lawnmower and certainly quieter. Painted in school colors,...
msn.com
Richard Torrez Jr. wins by a brutal KO. His concern was with his opponent afterwards
Richard Torrez made quick work of his latest opponent Saturday night, but he quickly offered his concern after the brutal knockout in their scheduled six-round heavyweight bout. The Tulare native scored his third straight knockout just 44 seconds into the first round over Marco Antonio Canedo who went face first...
