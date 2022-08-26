New York comes to Newport on Saturday to play for the Clarke Cooke Cup

The Newport International Polo Series welcomes back New York for its 11th city series campaign against Newport, competing for the Clarke Cooke Cup. This Saturday, August 27th, New York returns to BD field for a 6-chukker match as the 5th and biggest of the big city challengers this season.

New York handed the home team a goliath execution last year, racking up a 10-4 win and 8th Polo Series victory. New York’s Hampton based team is home to some of the best polo players in the Northeast Region. The climate and proximity to Rhode Island makes the two locations very comparable in peak season preparedness for an epic rematch.

“We are savoring this rematch for the esteemed Clarke Cooke Cup and hope to be the ones celebrating at the iconic night spot at the end of the day,” comments Dan Keating, Polo Series president and founder. “The NY players always bring big city ‘muscle’ and we intend to whip up our intensity as the underdogs. It’s a season highlight for the players and for the packed house of fans.”

In 2018, the Polo Series christened a new perpetual trophy, the Clarke Cooke Cup when Newport faced off against its New York arch rivals. Named the Polo Series’ Restaurant of the Year for the 11th consecutive year for its innovative cuisine and legendary ambiance as the spot to see and be seen, the Clarke Cooke House is the polo player’s entertainment headquarters in downtown Newport, its dining rooms and dance floors have hosted team dinners and celebrations longer than anyone can remember.

The prized sterling cup was designed by none other than Reed & Barton, the prominent American silversmith from New England since 1824, whose pieces embellish every prominent dias from White House dinners and to the Bronze, Gold and Silver medalists of the ’96 Summer Olympic games. The trophy resides on display among a collection of celebrated yachting trophies at the world-renown establishment on Newport’s waterfront.

Visit www.nptpolo.com for advanced ticket sales and full details on the Newport vs. New York polo match.

The weekly polo matches every Saturday are an ideal conclusion to a summer’s day, in late afternoons in June through September, just minutes away from the glittering beaches of Newport, where the pastoral setting of the International Polo Grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth enjoys afternoon breezes and cooling coastal effect of the Sakonnet’s east passage, as a welcome retreat in the peak of summer.

Last week’s match featured USA vs. Jamaica, in an international series matchup that had spectators on the edge of their seats from the starting whistle. In the first half both teams had control of the field with high scorers Dave Bullis of Team USA and Zachary Byles of Team Jamaica leading the charges for their teams. In the third chukker Jamaica began to dominate the match creating a large lead gap that Team USA could not close in the second half of the match. The final match result was 8-5 in favor of Jamaica.

