ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

New York comes to Newport on Saturday to play for the Clarke Cooke Cup

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBBIh_0hWlTyaW00

The Newport International Polo Series welcomes back New York for its 11th city series campaign against Newport, competing for the Clarke Cooke Cup. This Saturday, August 27th, New York returns to BD field for a 6-chukker match as the 5th and biggest of the big city challengers this season.

New York handed the home team a goliath execution last year, racking up a 10-4 win and 8th Polo Series victory. New York’s Hampton based team is home to some of the best polo players in the Northeast Region. The climate and proximity to Rhode Island makes the two locations very comparable in peak season preparedness for an epic rematch.

“We are savoring this rematch for the esteemed Clarke Cooke Cup and hope to be the ones celebrating at the iconic night spot at the end of the day,” comments Dan Keating, Polo Series president and founder. “The NY players always bring big city ‘muscle’ and we intend to whip up our intensity as the underdogs. It’s a season highlight for the players and for the packed house of fans.”

In 2018, the Polo Series christened a new perpetual trophy, the Clarke Cooke Cup when Newport faced off against its New York arch rivals. Named the Polo Series’ Restaurant of the Year for the 11th consecutive year for its innovative cuisine and legendary ambiance as the spot to see and be seen, the Clarke Cooke House is the polo player’s entertainment headquarters in downtown Newport, its dining rooms and dance floors have hosted team dinners and celebrations longer than anyone can remember.

The prized sterling cup was designed by none other than Reed & Barton, the prominent American silversmith from New England since 1824, whose pieces embellish every prominent dias from White House dinners and to the Bronze, Gold and Silver medalists of the ’96 Summer Olympic games. The trophy resides on display among a collection of celebrated yachting trophies at the world-renown establishment on Newport’s waterfront.

Visit www.nptpolo.com for advanced ticket sales and full details on the Newport vs. New York polo match.

The weekly polo matches every Saturday are an ideal conclusion to a summer’s day, in late afternoons in June through September, just minutes away from the glittering beaches of Newport, where the pastoral setting of the International Polo Grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth enjoys afternoon breezes and cooling coastal effect of the Sakonnet’s east passage, as a welcome retreat in the peak of summer.

Last week’s match featured USA vs. Jamaica, in an international series matchup that had spectators on the edge of their seats from the starting whistle. In the first half both teams had control of the field with high scorers Dave Bullis of Team USA and Zachary Byles of Team Jamaica leading the charges for their teams. In the third chukker Jamaica began to dominate the match creating a large lead gap that Team USA could not close in the second half of the match. The final match result was 8-5 in favor of Jamaica.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Hayley Houston’s Acrobatic Throw Highlights Brown’s Win over URI

The Brown women’s soccer team used three first-half goals to take down Rhode Island 3-1 Sunday evening on the road. Brittany Raphino again opened the scoring for the Bears as she tallied her second in as many games. Ava Seelenfreund and Laryssa Hamblen also found the back of the net for their firsts of the season. Sheyenne Allen assisted Raphino for her second on the year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Narragansett Beer Offers Fresh Catch Summer Series

Narragansett Beer hosted Fresh Catch Summer Series: Crawfish Boil on July 14 at its brewery and taproom in Providence. Guests enjoyed crawfish, andouille and shrimp with jalapeño cheddar biscuits alongside ice-cold Fresh Catch Blonde Ale in the patio beer garden along with views of Narragansett Bay. Narragansett Fresh Catch is a blonde ale dry hopped with citra, resulting in a crisp, grapefruit finish. The 4.2% ABV ale celebrates the well-earned bounty of seafood that is part of the fabric of every New Englander.
PROVIDENCE, RI
franklintownnews.com

Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month

Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
FRANKLIN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
City
Portsmouth, RI
State
New York State
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
boatlyfe.com

2022 Newport International Boat Show (NIBS): Preview Guide

The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS) will take place September 15-18 on America’s Cup Avenue and Commercial Wharf in Newport, Rhode Island. The beautiful harbor, known for its world class boating, draws thousands annually to this premier show that covers 14 acres and has become known for new boat and gear debuts.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
Atlas Obscura

'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympic Games#New England#Jamaica#Polo#Beaches#The Clarke Cooke Cup#Hampton#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
travelexperta.com

5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss

I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
msn.com

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Block Island Times

Bulkheads, docks, and boats

When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy