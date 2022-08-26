ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Crist officially named Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate

Democrat Charlie Crist officially named Karla Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate in the race against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida. He made the announcement at Hialeah Middle School where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than 10 years teaching children with special needs. Hernandez-Mats was born and raised in Miami...
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary

He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis

MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis.  The money will be invested into housing programs.  One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody.  Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train

Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase

Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams

Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Miami

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.

Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

NHC: disturbance has 80% of becoming named storm, Danielle is next

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring four systems, one which has an 80 percent chance of developing into a named storm. The broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic is moving 5 to 10 mph west, and the NHC says that while environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, gradual development of the system is expected a tropical depression is likely to form later in the week.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos

Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
