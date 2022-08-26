Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Crist officially named Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate
Democrat Charlie Crist officially named Karla Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate in the race against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida. He made the announcement at Hialeah Middle School where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than 10 years teaching children with special needs. Hernandez-Mats was born and raised in Miami...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
southfloridareporter.com
DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary
He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
WSVN-TV
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
miamionthecheap.com
How to ride and save on Miami’s Brightline train
Brightline’s trains leave almost hourly seven days a week and connect downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The line is poised to add stops in Aventura and Boca Raton this year and to serve Orlando International Airport in 2023. The private rail puts an emphasis on a...
Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase
Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams
Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Florida
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Miami
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
islandernews.com
NHC: disturbance has 80% of becoming named storm, Danielle is next
On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring four systems, one which has an 80 percent chance of developing into a named storm. The broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic is moving 5 to 10 mph west, and the NHC says that while environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, gradual development of the system is expected a tropical depression is likely to form later in the week.
Click10.com
Rapper 6ix9ine’s girlfriend accused of punching him at upscale Miami restaurant
MIAMI – A 25-year-old woman who is the girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine, and who also shares a child with him, was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly punching him at an upscale restaurant in Miami. The incident allegedly occurred at Kiki on the River at 455 NW N. River...
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Widow of detective who made Broward history says wedding ring worn since 1952 vanished
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Bettye Holloway said she still can’t believe she lost the ring from her soulmate, Ulysses Holloway, the first Black detective in the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s burglary unit and a former Pompano Beach Police Department officer. After her beloved protector placed it on...
Florida Memorial wins first HBCU Classic of 2022
Florida Memorial got off to a great start and was able to hold off Edward Waters for a win in the Big Cat Classic. The post Florida Memorial wins first HBCU Classic of 2022 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Miami New Times
Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos
Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
Comments / 0