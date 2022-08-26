Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Coach says Clemson’s 5-star QB commit will grow from adversity in senior season opener
If you judge Christopher Vizzina’s first outing of the season by the box score, you aren’t necessarily doing the five-star quarterback justice. He went 15-of-25 for 97 yards with no interceptions in a (...)
Broncos to trade veteran OLB Malik Reed to Steelers
The top fill-in starter for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb over the past three seasons, Malik Reed has a new home. The Broncos are sending the veteran outside linebacker to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Denver will collect a late-round pick for the contract-year linebacker. While Reed has...
Jadeveon Clowney to receive ultimate honor from South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks will retire the No. 7 football jersey in honor of Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The jersey retirement ceremony will commence before the Gamecocks’ season opener against Georgia State on Sept. 3. Clowney played three seasons for the Gamecocks. Clowney to have No. 7 retired by Gamecocks https://t.co/QpCfrC9Ax2 — Jake […] The post Jadeveon Clowney to receive ultimate honor from South Carolina Gamecocks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
