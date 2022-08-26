Youth-onset type 2 diabetes may have increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic

Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
The human heart can heal itself: Scientists have finally discovered the cells involved in the repair process
In a recent study, scientists have uncovered the self-repair process in the human heart, especially after an instance heart attack. With this discovery, researchers aim to find ways that will help develop better treatment options for patients with heart issues. Scientists have discovered that the immune and lymphatic systems play a fundamental role in heart repair immediately after a heart attack.
2minutemedicine.com
Radiotherapy alone noninferior to concurrent chemoradiotherapy survival without disease relapse in patients with low-risk nasopharyngeal carcinoma
1. Patients with low-risk nasopharyngeal carcinoma did not have significantly different disease-free survival rates whether they received radiotherapy alone or with concurrent chemoradiotherapy. 2. Patients in the radiotherapy alone group experienced significantly fewer serious adverse events compared to patients receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
2minutemedicine.com
Patients’ concept of dignity may help direct end-of-life care
1. Three main domains of dignity were identified: definitions of dignity, factors affecting patients’ perceptions of dignity, and dignity conserving care. 2. The concept of dignity was linked to self-concepts of personhood. Effective dignity conserving measures at the end of life must be guided by the patient’s concept of dignity.
2minutemedicine.com
Statin use provide effective primary prevention against cardiovascular disease in high-risk patients – US Preventive Services Task Force
1. Statin use in patients at increased risk of cardiovascular disease without prior history of cardiovascular disease events was significantly associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality, stroke, and myocardial infarction compared to placebo in a meta-analysis of the included studies. 2. Statin therapy was not significantly associated with an...
2minutemedicine.com
Aflibercept monotherapy equivalent to bevacizumab first for diabetic macular edema
1. In patients with diabetic macular edema, aflibercept monotherapy showed no difference in vision improvement compared to step therapy of bevacizumab first followed by a switch to aflibercept. 2. Serious adverse events were more common in aflibercept monotherapy group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Diabetic macular edema is...
2minutemedicine.com
Tailored care approaches may improve glaucoma medication adherence
1. In a meta-analysis of 19 randomized controlled trials, tailored care with and without additional interventions was associated with significant improvement in glaucoma medication adherence. 2. No adherence interventions, including tailored care, automatic reminders, or patient education, were associated with a significant decrease in intraocular pressure. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
2minutemedicine.com
Talimogene laherparepvec addition to pembrolizumab showed no significant clinical improvement in advanced melanoma
1. Talimogene laherparepvec plus pembrolizumab did not significantly increase progression-free survival or overall survival compared to placebo plus pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma patients. 2. Talimogene laherparepvec plus pembrolizumab did not significantly increase toxicity compared to placebo plus pembrolizumab treatment. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: A previous phase I...
2minutemedicine.com
Overall survival is similar for patients receiving CT-based or minimal follow-up after surgical resection of non-small-cell lung cancer
1. There was no difference in median overall survival between minimal follow-up and CT-based follow-up groups. 2. Disease-free survival was not significantly different between minimal follow-up and CT-based follow-up groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: For patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who meet the guidelines, the standard...
