PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls
Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Jockey Painter keeps Travers tradition alive
PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On most days you can find Robin Schumacher in her workshop at her home in Porter Corners. The artist became the Saratoga Jockey Painter by accident, a joke that opened the door to a fruitful endeavor. “We just laughed about it at first and then I painted one up and put […]
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
Vandals target cars, community park in Saratoga County
SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least half a dozen people in Schuylerville and neighboring Victory Mills woke up to their car windows and windshields being smashed in; some completely broken. The cause? Paving stones which police say were tossed at several parked cars. The vandals, according to police, did not stop there. At Fort Hardy […]
touropia.com
14 Best Things to Do in Albany, NY
Despite being the capital of the state of New York, Albany is often overlooked with not too many people making it up to the ‘Cradle of the Union’. Those who do are sure to be pleasantly surprised since the oldest chartered city in the country has a rich history and thriving cultural scene.
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
Discovering Saratoga: Bringing Saratoga Race Course to WW2 Veteran
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Military Appreciation day at the Saratoga Race Course is all about celebrating the brave men and women who served and are serving our country. When NEWS10 found out one special WW2 Veteran couldn’t make it to the track this summer because of health reasons, we knew we had to bring […]
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
mylittlefalls.com
Eat Stink and Be Merry at this year’s Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival
Little Falls, New York – We’re counting down to this year’s Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm at Canal Place in historic Little Falls, NY. Founded in 2000, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival...
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
msn.com
Fire truck melted by downed powerline
A high-voltage power line fell on a fire truck in upstate New York sending a current straight through the body to the ground and causing extensive damage. The Schoharie Fire Department's apparatus was parked down a long tight driveway working a structure fire when the incident occurred. As soon as...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Guilderland, NY USA
I found this heart while visiting my mother at a rehab center; I took her outside for some fresh air and found it hung from a plant in the flower bed. It was perfect because it had dogs on it, and my daughter(who couldn’t come with me on the 3hr trip to see my mom) loves dogs! It was the perfect little keepsake to bring back to her!! Thank you!
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
20 years since disappearance of Audrey May Herron
20 years ago, Audrey May Herron went missing. She was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002.
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
New hot dog joint opens on Amsterdam’s south side
Guge's Dogs officially opened at 43 Bridge Street in Amsterdam on August 20. The owner, Joseph Gugliemelli, originally started the business after having lunch with a friend who thought it was something he'd be interested in.
Man in New York State Charged After Attacking Man With Sword
A man in New York state is in critical condition after police say he was attacked Monday afternoon. Officials have not disclosed what exactly lead to the assault, though the suspect involved used a sword as their weapon of choice. Sources say the victim ended up losing a lot of blood after the alleged assault.. Now, police are looking for answers as to what lead to this serious altercation.
WRGB
'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
