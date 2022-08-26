ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend still missing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say 16-year-old Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, her boyfriend Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
KTAR.com

2 men dead, 1 hospitalized after late-night Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — Two men were killed and one man was hospitalized after gunfire broke out at a Phoenix house party early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at a loud house party around 1:35 a.m. near Baseline Road and 24th Street, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
12 News

Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for suspects in brazen 2017 theft cases

This article originally appeared Feb. 5, 2018. Here’s another example of why it’s so important to protect your bank account information. “It is entirely possible that with the right information, someone can create false accounts in your name,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “And by the time you find out, the damage has already been done.”
KTAR.com

Man shot, killed by multiple suspects in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed by a group of unknown suspects at a Phoenix home Sunday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road just before 4 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
12 News

Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
AZFamily

Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
allaboutarizonanews.com

Circle K Increases Reward to Find Suspect Who Viciously Assaulted Employee

Police are seeking help from the public to help find a suspect in a vicious attack on a Circle K employee. On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 2:05 a.m., two female suspects walked inside the business and approached the victim clerk. Suspect 1 violently struck the victim in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground inside the store. The suspect grabbed the victim by the back of the head and repeatedly assaulted them. The suspects took money from the register, alcohol and cigarettes and left on foot eastbound on Broadway Road.
KTAR.com

Recent gun violence is unlike anything Phoenix police chief has seen in 33 years

PHOENIX – The chief of police in Phoenix said Monday that the city’s recent spate of gun violence is the worst she’s witnessed in her three decades in law enforcement. “I have not in 33 years ever seen anything like this,” Chief Jeri Williams, who is retiring later this year, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show the morning after yet another deadly shooting.
12 News

12 News

