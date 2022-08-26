Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
Related
Car racing ends in fatal crash, Chandler police looking for driver
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are searching for the driver involved in a street racing incident last Friday afternoon that ended in the death of a 32-year-old man. Mahad Zara died after he lost control of his red Chevy Camaro and crashed into a block wall near Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads, police said.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect dead after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
Suspect dead after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed...
Suspect identified in Phoenix shooting that killed 2, wounded officers
PHOENIX — Three people are dead and two Phoenix Police officers were rushed to a hospital Sunday night after a shootout happened in the northern part of the city. Police have released more details about the shooting this morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 26th Avenue and...
12news.com
Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend still missing
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say 16-year-old Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, her boyfriend Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
KTAR.com
2 men dead, 1 hospitalized after late-night Phoenix house party
PHOENIX — Two men were killed and one man was hospitalized after gunfire broke out at a Phoenix house party early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at a loud house party around 1:35 a.m. near Baseline Road and 24th Street, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
AZFamily
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police looking for suspects in brazen 2017 theft cases
This article originally appeared Feb. 5, 2018. Here’s another example of why it’s so important to protect your bank account information. “It is entirely possible that with the right information, someone can create false accounts in your name,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “And by the time you find out, the damage has already been done.”
KTAR.com
Man shot, killed by multiple suspects in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed by a group of unknown suspects at a Phoenix home Sunday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road just before 4 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
'A total crock': Wildlife officials doubt claims of an alligator being dumped into a Glendale community lake
GLENDALE, Ariz — Reports of an alligator lurking in the dark waters of a Glendale community had neighbors concerned, but some aren't buying it. "I was kind of worried," says Mary Barolli. "I have a dog and he goes outside." Her home is back right up to the water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glendale police on the prowl for alleged alligator
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Residents in the Arrowhead Lakes community could be waking up to a new neighbor Sunday morning. Glendale Police are currently investigating reports that someone was seen putting what appeared to be an alligator into the neighborhood's artificial lake. Arrowhead Lake, which sits just north of Loop...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Circle K Increases Reward to Find Suspect Who Viciously Assaulted Employee
Police are seeking help from the public to help find a suspect in a vicious attack on a Circle K employee. On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 2:05 a.m., two female suspects walked inside the business and approached the victim clerk. Suspect 1 violently struck the victim in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground inside the store. The suspect grabbed the victim by the back of the head and repeatedly assaulted them. The suspects took money from the register, alcohol and cigarettes and left on foot eastbound on Broadway Road.
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
Seen her? Police looking for 16-year-old last seen with boyfriend, newborn in Laveen
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a 16-year-old girl that has been missing since Wednesday. Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez was last seen in the area of 51st and Southern avenues with her adult boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa. Velazquez is five-foot-four, 140 pounds with dark brown hair with brown eyes,...
Road rage incident caught on camera shows tense moments between two drivers at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX — Tense moments between two drivers were caught on camera near a busy Phoenix intersection earlier this month. The incident happened on August 16 near 40th Street and Broadway Road. A couple involved still can't believe what happened. "Oh my God, did you see that?" Vanessa Lemus yelled."The...
Child dead, four hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Arizona highway: DPS
PHOENIX — A child was killed and four other people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on I-40 in Arizona, authorities said. The collision took place around 9:27 a.m. in Apache County when the school bus, which had been slowing down in...
KTAR.com
Recent gun violence is unlike anything Phoenix police chief has seen in 33 years
PHOENIX – The chief of police in Phoenix said Monday that the city’s recent spate of gun violence is the worst she’s witnessed in her three decades in law enforcement. “I have not in 33 years ever seen anything like this,” Chief Jeri Williams, who is retiring later this year, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show the morning after yet another deadly shooting.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0