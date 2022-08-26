ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death

 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” a statement from the family released on Friday read. “She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

The autopsy, which is considered a public record in Tennessee, showed several prescription drugs in Judd’s system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. Naomi Judd died the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn and encouraged anyone in a similar crisis to seek help. The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Rhiannon
3d ago

So so sad. I hope she rest in peace. She was a beautiful want with a beautiful soul. Albeit, a soul taken over by bipolar disorder and PTSD..I have both. They're not fun and I feel for her. She was suffering. I send my condolences to her family and friends. We lost another beautiful soul 💜🤍🕊

alicia
3d ago

The family already shared this themselves. Autopsy is just confirming.I appreciate the family sharing this!!! Suicide is very taboo and no one wants to talk about it for fear of being ridiculed and shamed. Mental health in this country needs to be addressed!!! Suffering with mental health disease is no different than suffering with heart disease or kidney Disease. No one asks to have these diseases!!! But with mental health, there is very little help. especially without insurance.Rhianna, I'm sorry your suffering. lack of insurance shouldn't be an obstacle when you need help!!!It's OK, to not be ok!!! it's OK to ask for help, it's all ok!! Its OK!!!Rip Naomi, your mind is now whole again with no more suffering.Wynonna and Ashley, myself and anyone who ever heard your mommas voice Loved her!!! Her legacy will live on through her music!!!#stopthestigma#itsoktonotbeokRip Sweet Naomi❤️

kimberly frump
3d ago

I do not understand what someone with PTSD and is bipolar is doing with guns and ammunition in the home. Her family should have made sure that someone who is suicidal does not have access to guns....and I'm not anti-gun.

