Danny DeVito says his Penguin was unequivocally better than Colin Farrell’s while hooked up to a lie detector test

‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
Amber Heard supporters rush to her defense after Johnny Depp’s surprise VMAs appearance
After one of the most bizarre moments in recent VMAs history, Johnny Depp rocked up the awards show as an astronaut and it’s immediately sparked backlash: particularly from Amber Heard’s supporters. Depp’s surprise appearance took many by surprise, and also split the internet straight down the middle as...
Who is the real ‘She-Hulk’ according to Jameela Jamil? (Hint: It’s a body part, and not Jennifer Walters’)
In a stitch-splitting interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actress and comedian Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania on Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, surprised everyone when she revealed the true identity of the green 6-foot-7 superpowered She-Hulk. Lo and behold, it’s not Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). In conversation...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Daisy Ridley crashes John Boyega interview to ask him if he’s joining the MCU
Every big-name actor working today probably goes into every interview expecting to be asked if they’re joining the MCU. Partly because it’s something the fans want to know, but also because Marvel is working on so many projects these days that the interviewer stands a good chance of landing an exclusive. And yet they likely don’t expect one of their old pals to crash the interview and grill them on the topic instead.
Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star
Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
Megan Thee Stallion set to become the MCU’s newest hot girl in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’
First Harry Styles boarded the Marvel universe in last year’s Eternals, and now another musical superstar is set to join the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. We’re only two episodes into the legal-flavored sitcom, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s similarly hulked-out cousin Jennifer Walters, so far, but it looks like we’ve got a lot to look forward to, including an upcoming role for Megan Thee Stallion.
Henry Cavill’s rumored move to the MCU has ignited social media fan casting
The rumor mill has continued to turn with new claims being made that Henry Cavill is discussing a deal to join the MCU. The latest claim comes from film reporter Grace Randolph, who claimed on social media that her sources have told her that the Superman actor is in discussion with Marvel about potential roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Britney Spears reveals she turned down Oprah interview in 22 minute YouTube video
Britney Spears has released a 22-minute video outlining details fans didn’t know about her life during her controversial conservatorship and gave reasoning as to why she turned down a much-hyped interview opportunity with Oprah. Shining a light on the grim reality of not only her conservatorship, but conservatorships in...
Brie Larson shares BTS snaps from ‘Fast X’ after working furiously all day
Brie Larson is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming Fast X, which by the looks of things, is a rather draining filming experience. Though Larson did not explicitly mention that Fast X was the film in question accompanying the pair of photos, a couple of context clues make it obvious this is what is being filmed. For one, Larson is seated in a canvass set chair next to an empty seat labeled “Peter Cramer,” the President of the studio behind Fast X, Universal Pictures, and written in that distinguishable font for which the franchise is now known. We’ve also known for some time that Larson co-stars in the upcoming film as she is listed in Fast X’s official cast on IMDb. Plus, co-star Vin Diesel confirmed the Fast X‘s filming was underway on his own Instagram page back in April.
