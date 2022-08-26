ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Video: Police searching for 2 suspects in Mayfair shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say two men were involved in a double shooting after leaving a store in Mayfair. Surveillance video shows the two suspects at 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.Minutes later, officers found two discarded bicycles and shell casings on the street at Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.At around the same time, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.They are both in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
WDEL 1150AM

17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington

A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
phl17.com

Man dead after he was shot 4 times in Kingsessing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Saturday. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10:11 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the left abdomen, left arm, left...
fox29.com

Man, 20, shot inside Rhawnhurst hookah lounge, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots...
CBS Philly

Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting. 
CBS Philly

Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Lexus vehicle that was stolen during a violent car-jacking was found smashed in Lawncrest, police say. The suspect abandoned the car after a crash on the 3600 block of Newtown Avenue in Lawncrest.Police say the owner was likely pistol-whipped when the car was taken about a half hour earlier on the 5700 block of Front Street.No further information is available at this time. 
CBS Philly

Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire.  Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
CBS News

2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
CBS Philly

Man critically injured in Ogontz shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. It happened on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street. Police say someone dropped the victim off at Einstein Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. Monday. No further information has been released. 
