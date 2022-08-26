Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Two men injured after being struck by gunfire in Tioga double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after a shooting erupted in Tioga on Monday night, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue on Monday just before 11 p.m. Officials say two men showed up to the hospital with a gunshot...
Video: Police searching for 2 suspects in Mayfair shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say two men were involved in a double shooting after leaving a store in Mayfair. Surveillance video shows the two suspects at 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.Minutes later, officers found two discarded bicycles and shell casings on the street at Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.At around the same time, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.They are both in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
WDEL 1150AM
17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects caught on camera robbing North Philadelphia Rite Aid at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia. Police say the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 6:46 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on W Dauphin Street. Officers with the 22nd District responded and...
fox29.com
Police searching for pair wanted in connection with Mayfair double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting in Mayfair. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue on Thursday at 4:08 a.m. Officers responded to the scene for a report...
phl17.com
Man dead after he was shot 4 times in Kingsessing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Saturday. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10:11 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the left abdomen, left arm, left...
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot inside Rhawnhurst hookah lounge, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots...
Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 2 men injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia left a man in critical condition. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 27-year-old man showed up at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and was placed in stabled condition. A 31-year-old man arrived at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the left foot. Police officers investigating the scene say they found nine shell casings likely from a semi-automatic weapon. Police do not have a description of the person responsible for the shooting.
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
Lexus stolen during violent car-jacking found smashed in Lawncrest, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Lexus vehicle that was stolen during a violent car-jacking was found smashed in Lawncrest, police say. The suspect abandoned the car after a crash on the 3600 block of Newtown Avenue in Lawncrest.Police say the owner was likely pistol-whipped when the car was taken about a half hour earlier on the 5700 block of Front Street.No further information is available at this time.
Barbershop owner where 4-year-old boy was shot in Olney urging gunman to turn himself in
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The owner of the Philadelphia barbershop where a 4-year-old boy was shot in the city's Olney section Sunday is urging the gunman to turn himself in. It happened on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.Police revealed Monday that a gunman walked into the barbershop not to get a haircut but to confront a man he had a beef with. That's when their argument turned violent and a 4-year-old was hit in the crossfire. Police say the boy was sitting in a barber's chair, waiting for his father to pay for his haircut...
fox29.com
'Give me everything': Suspects accused of robbing student at North Philadelphia gas station sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a student at a North Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 7:23 p.m. at a gas station on the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue. Authorities say the victim...
CBS News
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man accused of strangling woman during road rage incident in Wildwood, police say
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man turned himself in after police say he strangled a woman during a road rage incident in Wildwood earlier this month. Authorities say on Aug. 20, 49-year-old Christopher Krier was driving erratically and tailgating another vehicle near the area of 13th and New Jersey avenues.
fox29.com
Teen in extremely critical condition after getting shot in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he became the victim of a shooting Monday morning. The 16-year-old was reportedly shot once in the chest on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street around 2 a.m. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where...
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Car with two kids inside ambushed at gas station, killing man and injuring boy
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and a 14-year-old boy is injured after police say two suspects fired several shots into a car at a gas station in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning. The 38-year-old man was reportedly found dead in the passenger seat when officers responded to Conoco gas station...
Man critically injured in Ogontz shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. It happened on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street. Police say someone dropped the victim off at Einstein Medical Center around 1:45 a.m. Monday. No further information has been released.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in Kensington, police weren’t notified until the next day
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is dead after he was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Friday. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Ella Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a light skin complexion 27-year-old man was shot in the chest, armpit, and back. He arrived...
fox29.com
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of transgender woman in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been convicted of murder in the death of a 29-year-old transgender woman in West Philadelphia nearly two years ago, according to the Philadelphia's DA Office. Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, died after she was reportedly shot once in the arm and once in the neck on...
