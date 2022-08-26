ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Detours#Road Work#Road Between#Consumers Energy
iheart.com

Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Monday's storm brings destruction in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Monday's storm leaves Dowagiac streets covered in debris, power lines broken, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighbors near Parsonage Street and West Telegraph Street say anyone with ADP power nearby suffered an outage. On Telegraph Street and Hamilton Street, a porch is destroyed from a fallen...
DOWAGIAC, MI
wkzo.com

One dead after shooting outside party store in Kalamazoo Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A shooting outside a party store in Kalamazoo Monday night has left one person dead. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person was shot in the face outside the Mills Street Market at the corner of Mills Street and Lake Street around 10:30 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Kalamazoo City Commission holds special session to discuss water rate increases

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo city commissioners held a special session Monday afternoon, August 29, to discuss increases in future water utility rates. But there was one catch. Even though increases for both of Kalamazoo’s Water and Waste Water Utilities operations were recommended earlier in the year, even higher rates were proposed due to the city facing an estimated $1 million dollars in operating costs for 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy