Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
Storms cause power outages, Consumers Energy reporting more than 50,000 without electricity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Consumers Energy is reporting more than 50,000 customers without electricity after storms cut through the area. At about 4:20 p.m., the utility was reporting about 66,000 without service. Much of lower Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch. Police across West Michigan were reporting...
WWMTCw
Storms tear up trees, rip up roofs, knock power out for more than 150,000 customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 150,000 customers with Consumers Energy alone lost power Monday, knocked out by strong storms that raced through all of West Michigan. Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm. Hotels like the Comfort Inn on Kilgore Road were left without power too. A...
Several roads closed in Calhoun County after Monday's storm
Due to down trees and power lines from Monday’s storm, several roads in Calhoun County will be shut down for a significant amount of time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 new safety features in downtown Kalamazoo for those walking, driving or biking
KALAMAZOO, MI -- If you walk, bike or drive in downtown Kalamazoo, you may notice more safety features catching your attention. The city has been installing equipment to calm traffic speeds and increase safety. “We’ve got a real speeding problem in town,” Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette....
21-Year-Old Kaylee Gansberg Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a young woman early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo. The crash happened on the 2700 block of West Michigan [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 People Hospitalized Following A Two-Vehicle Crash In Cass County (Cass County, MI)
Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway that hospitalized three people. According to the police, Theresa Schultz,60, from [..]
wkzo.com
Two injured in shooting incident on Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire. Officers arrived in...
wkzo.com
Stolen vehicle crashes into utility pole during police chase, killing the driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The car of a man being chased by police in Kalamazoo Monday evening slammed into a utility pole, killing the driver. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash involving the stolen vehicle happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive.
iheart.com
Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
abc57.com
Monday's storm brings destruction in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC, Mich. -- Monday's storm leaves Dowagiac streets covered in debris, power lines broken, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighbors near Parsonage Street and West Telegraph Street say anyone with ADP power nearby suffered an outage. On Telegraph Street and Hamilton Street, a porch is destroyed from a fallen...
wkzo.com
One dead after shooting outside party store in Kalamazoo Monday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A shooting outside a party store in Kalamazoo Monday night has left one person dead. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person was shot in the face outside the Mills Street Market at the corner of Mills Street and Lake Street around 10:30 p.m.
whtc.com
Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Kalamazoo City Commission holds special session to discuss water rate increases
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo city commissioners held a special session Monday afternoon, August 29, to discuss increases in future water utility rates. But there was one catch. Even though increases for both of Kalamazoo’s Water and Waste Water Utilities operations were recommended earlier in the year, even higher rates were proposed due to the city facing an estimated $1 million dollars in operating costs for 2022.
Comments / 0