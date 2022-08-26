ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

20 FAMU players ineligible for game against UNC

By WTXL Staff reports
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzSSs_0hWlSTNu00

Twenty Florida A&M university football players might not make the trip to North Carolina for this weekend's first game against UNC.

According to FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons, it all centers around compliance issues ranging from academics to transfers.

Simmons said they have made a plea with the NCAA to appeal their circumstance.

"The responsibility ultimately falls on the student athlete, but without support, it is really, really hard to juggle all they have to juggle and still maintain satisfactory academic progress and still compete at the highest level. we are asking for a little bit of grace and mercy from the NCAA," Simmons said.

He said there are only seven offensive lineman that can travel, which is not enough to safely play a football game.

Players were supposed to be on the road to North Carolina earlier today but are en route to head to North Carolina.

Florida A&M University confirmed Friday afternoon that the football team will make the trip to Chapel Hill to play the University of North Carolina.

Game time is 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the contract between Florida A&M University and the University of North Carolina, which was obtained by WTXL ABC 27 via a public records request, FAMU is guaranteed to receive $450,000 to play UNC.

Saturday morning, Florida A&M University president Larry Robinson released a statement through the university's public relations department about the situation:

"I am incredibly proud of our coaches, staff, volunteers, alumni, and friends who are here to support the courageous young men on our team who will compete to the best of their abilities in this contest. The Marching "100" Band is also here and will mesmerize the crowd in their typical fashion," Robinson said.

"I must commend our Rattler football team members for expressing their concerns about matters that my administrative team and support staff will handle more effectively. We have a responsibility to work together with our student-athletes, coaches, and staff to provide academic, health, safety, and other services needed for students' success at Florida A&M University.

We have a shared commitment to a culture of accountability and compliance, and as senior administrators and staff we must lead the way. I often brag about our students and their willingness over the years to engage in important matters of the public's good and of significance to their well-being. I am incredibly proud that these young men stepped up in the face of current challenges and expressed their concerns in that revered Rattler tradition.

The issues raised by these young men will get our full time and attention and will be prioritized by our recently established Athletics Support Committee, which includes administrators and staff from throughout the University community. These matters will be a standing agenda item at my weekly Senior Leadership Team meetings. We will see progress."

Comments / 3

Bobby Locklear
3d ago

My question is who was the genius that pitted these two together? This game will prove that all men are not created equal. It's gonna be an embarrassing ordeal for Florida.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
North Carolina State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
ClutchPoints

BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player

A BYU fan was slapped with a harsh but justified punishment on Saturday. The fan shouted a racial slur at a Duke volleyball player during a Duke-BYU match in Utah. Utah reacted accordingly and gave the fan a ban. The fan was reportedly not a student despite sitting in the student section. A woman named […] The post BYU volleyball fan slapped with ban for shouting racial slur at Duke player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PROVO, UT
Miami Herald

Miami Hurricanes coaches provide key player updates, talk position battles before opener

In a blast from the past, new Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal conducted his first game-week news conference from the Edgerrin James Team Meeting Room, where former greats years ago regularly spent time speaking with reporters — and where a huge mural of legendary Hurricane and Pro Football Hall of Fame member James, known as EJ to Canes fans, graces a wall.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Simmons
Person
Larry Robinson
On3.com

Mike Norvell gives interesting insight on chewing out player on sideline

Florida State is finally in the win column to start the season. For the first time since 2016, the Seminoles possess a 1-0 record after defeating Duquense 47-7. However, head coach Mike Norvell still sees plenty of room for improvement, especially among his defensive backs. The FSU coach was pleased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida A M University#Unc#Famu#American Football#Rattlers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC cracks top 30 of ESPN FPI ranking

Through one week of the 2022 college football season, the North Carolina Tar Heels have moved up in the latest ESPN football power index rankings. Now ranked 30th, UNC is working its way into the top 25, and their 56-24 win over Florida A&M will help that effort. However, FAMU was without 25 players, and some could say giving up 24 points was just too many for the lopsided rosters. This season the UNC football program came in with a different off-season tune, not placing in the top 25 versus their 10th preseason ranking last year. The low ranking could be credited...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 20, Duquesne 0 - 2nd Quarter

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opens the 2022 season against Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday, August 27th, at 5 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (0-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Dukes (0-0, 0-0 NEC) will be shown on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here. It will mark the first meeting ever between the two teams.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU football depth chart for Week 1 vs. LSU

Florida State released its projected depth chart on Monday ahead of this week's contest in New Orleans against LSU. The only notable change is that Maurice Smith, who missed last week's contest against Duquesne and was not listed on that week's depth chart, is now listed as a co-starter at center with Darius Washington. Washington only played a few series as the team's starting center versus Duquesne and left the contest with an apparent injury.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy