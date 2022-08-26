Read full article on original website
Related
Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note
Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
Popculture
Naomi Judd: Devasting New Details on Country Icon's Death Revealed in Family's Lawsuit
Heartbreaking details about the end of country legend Naomi Judd's life have been revealed as part of a court petition by her family. According to The Tennessean, The Judd Family has filed a petition to keep documents related to the singer's passing, including video and audio from right after Judd's death that would cause "significant trauma and irreparable harm" to her kids, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, and her husband, Larry Strickland.
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life.Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide.“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney offers condolences to the family of a woman who died at his Denver show
Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night...
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Dolly Parton’s Former Tennessee Home Sells After 12 Years On The Market
After over a decade on the market, The former longtime home of Dolly Parton herself has sold. Parton used to live there with husband Carl Dean and first purchased the property in 1980. Back then, its price tag was $50,000, which the New York Post notes are the equivalent of $190,400 today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fired-up ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Demand TLC Hold Kody Brown Accountable for on-Camera Behavior
'Sister Wives' fans demand TLC hold Kody Brown accountable for his on-camera behavior towards former wife Christine in a season 17 trailer.
Popculture
Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline
Decades in the making! Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths 30 years before they started dating. The “Fancy” songstress met the actor while shooting 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. “We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we...
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Denver Cut His Marital Bed in Half With a Chainsaw During His Divorce From His 1st Wife
'Annie's Song' is considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, but John Denver and his first wife's marriage ended very badly.
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Ex-Wife, Jodi Faeth, Earns Royalties Until 2026
Mike Wolfe and Jodi Faeth finalized their divorce in 2021, but she's still earning royalties on 'American Pickers' until 2026. Here's more about their split.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Comments / 0