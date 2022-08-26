ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man crashes stolen truck into camera store, wanted by Columbus police

By Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YXm3_0hWlQQfJ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a utility truck and used it to ram into a camera store , causing $100,000 worth of damage.

On Aug. 4, witnesses told police they saw a man driving south on Noe Bixby Road in a stolen Dodge Ram 4500 utility truck, which officers later discovered had been parked in the 5000 block of Hibernia Drive on the Far East Side, according to Columbus police.

WATCH: Man attempts to stab officer with pen

Around 4:30 a.m. the following day, the suspect reportedly used the truck — owned by BBR Utility Contractors — to crash through the front entrance of Midwest Photo at 2887 Silver Drive in the North Linden neighborhood.

Police said the suspect stole merchandise from the store and fled, where he left behind $100,000 worth of damage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rG87P_0hWlQQfJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292vGh_0hWlQQfJ00

Police said they believe a second suspect acted as a getaway driver, as the burglar left the stolen truck inside Midwest Photo.

Dayton PD warns of surge in stolen Kias and Hyundais

Part of the camera store’s ceiling collapsed when the truck plowed through its entrance, and wreckage from the crash littered the floor, according to photos taken at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Detective Davis at 614-645-2101 or by emailing srdavis@columbuspolice.org, or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for 2 suspects in east Columbus car theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a car on the east side. Police said the car was stolen on Aug. 20, from an apartment complex on East Livingston Avenue. A male suspect broke one of the vehicle's window and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing man, 94, found safe

UPDATE: Fred Dansby, a 94-year-old man reported missing Monday morning, has been found safe, Columbus police said. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 94-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning from the north side of the city. Police say Fred Dansby was last seen at 9:30 a.m. near Sunbury […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

1 critical after motorcycle crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on the city's northside early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Cooke Road and Foster Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said no other vehicles were...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Linden#Camera Store#Property Crime#Hibernia Drive#Bbr Utility Contractors#Midwest Photo#Silver Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking to solve string of summer thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking to solve a string of unrelated thefts, burglaries, and break-ins over the last few months. Among the incidents is a man who attempted to pawn a stolen bicycle, a couple involved in a catalytic converter theft, and a man who broke into a home under renovation.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Mail at Groveport post office stolen from drop boxes

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — All the contents inside the mail drop boxes in front of the Groveport post office were stolen overnight Monday, according to Groveport police. Police say a suspect broke into the two outdoor mailboxes at the post office on Main Street and stole everything that was inside. Groveport PD mentioned a possible […]
GROVEPORT, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Granville police searching for missing 80-year-old woman

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Police Department in Licking County is searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday. Police said Millicent Krebs was last seen leaving her home on Maple Street around noon and has not returned. Krebs is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
GRANVILLE, OH
WDTN

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy