Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO