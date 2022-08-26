ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Providence drivers react to return of school speed zone cameras

(WJAR) — It's back to school this week for many communities in Southern New England. Providence students are headed back to the classroom on Monday, and that means school speed zone cameras will be turning back on. About twenty cameras in Providence will be reactivated at 7 a.m. and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester.  “We’re heading into the school […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence, RI
Central Falls, RI
East Providence, RI
East Providence, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Central Falls, RI
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Schools in Providence mark another year under state control

(WJAR) — Thousands of students across Southern New England got ready for the first day of school on Monday morning, including in Providence. For Providence Public Schools this marks another school year under state control. State education commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in March that the pandemic pushed back the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence mayoral candidates respond to teacher shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE) — As Providence Public School District begins another school year, mayoral candidates say its teacher shortage is one of the major issues the city faces. According to the district, 101 of the 1670 positions in the department are vacant. The district plans to have 98% of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

More Providence teachers resign as school year begins

(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
msn.com

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Easton reminds parents of back-to-school construction

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — In Bristol County, Easton Public Schools is reminding parents about a change in traffic patterns because of school construction. There’s work ongoing for a new Blanche A. Ames Elementary School in town. That means parents dropping off kids at Parkview Elementary School need to...
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police arrest 2 men for stealing car in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police have arrested two men accused of stealing a car in the city on Friday. Police said Daveon Silva, 20, and CJ Almeida, 23, were found inside the car with a gun. Both men took off running but eventually surrendered, according to police. Silva...
ABC6.com

Providence mayoral candidates to participate in forum Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence mayoral candidates are slated to participate in a community forum Monday. Gonazalo Cuervo, Nirva LaFortune, and Brett Smiley will all take part in the event starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday’s event will be hosted by the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
SWANSEA, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police search for missing teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are searching for a teen who has been missing since Monday. Police said that 14-year-old Nathan Para was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. Para was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a black fanny...
PROVIDENCE, RI

