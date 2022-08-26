ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore parents react to many back-to-school unknowns

School starts Monday for hundreds of thousands of students across the area, but local school districts still have hundreds of jobs to fill. School districts are now relying on backup plans to make sure classrooms are filled come Monday. That includes reaching out to retired teachers and substitutes to get...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore woman hosts 'Black Mall' events for creatives, artisans

A woman in Baltimore is making a difference in the city through cultural events and fundraising. Chin-Yer Wright recently won an important award for her hard work. She showed 11 News how she put her stamp on the community. At a recent 'Black Mall' event in downtown Baltimore, Wright was...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Baltimore County, MD
Society
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Timonium, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Dundalk, MD
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Society
County
Baltimore County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
Wbaltv.com

Anti-violence group hosts community walk to engage with young people

Anti-violence groups kicked off the new school year with calls to action. The group, We Our Us, held a community walk in northwest Baltimore on Monday, the same street where a mass shooting happened last week. They're hoping to work alongside city efforts to curb the violence, while engaging young people.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#K12#Charity#New Book Inc#The Towson Benevolent#The Towson Elks Lodge#Carefirst#Battle Monument School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
Wbaltv.com

See who's performing at this year's Maryland State Fair

TIMONIUM, Md. — There is still time to get your tickets for a number of concerts happening at the Maryland State Fair. Starting on Sept. 9 and throughout that weekend - fairgoers can see Nelly, Niko Moon, Lauren Alaina and the Styx perform at the fairgrounds. Prices for the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Lottery stops by studio to update on newest promotions

It's time now for a check on what's new with the Maryland Lottery. Carole Gentry from the lottery is joining us in studio with more info on their upcoming promotions, including, new scratch-offs, their partnerships with the Ravens an Orioles, as well as promotions for the Maryland State Fair.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Suspect in custody following barricade situation in south Baltimore

An argument between two relatives escalated in south Baltimore led to a shooting and a barricade situation, prompting a lockdown of a nearby school. Baltimore police said the incident happened at an animal hospital in the 1600 block of Light Street just after 9 a.m. Monday. "Upon arrival, officers located...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
LANSDOWNE, MD
Wbaltv.com

High heat in the 90's for Maryland, evening storms possible

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be hot and humid today with temps in the mid 90's with a chance of scattered thunderstorms for this evening. These storms could bring heavy winds with isolated damaged. It will clear up for the rest of the week as the humidity drops and...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Power outage causes delays on Light RailLink near M&T Bank Stadium

A power outage forced an evacuation Saturday night of the Light Rail in southwest Baltimore. The outage caused delays after Saturday night's Ravens game. WBAL-TV spoke with a passenger that was stuck at the Light Rail station outside the M&T Bank Stadium. The passenger said the power went out and they were then stuck for 40 minutes.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy