Woonsocket Call
P3 Health Partners Expands its Footprint in Nevada
P3 Nevada Acquires Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice. P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that P3 Health Partners-Nevada, LLC (“P3 Nevada”) is expanding its footprint in Nye County with the recent acquisition of a cardiology and multi-specialty practice.
Cresco Labs Announces Three New Sunnyside Dispensaries in Florida
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, Florida. These additional stores bring Cresco’s store network to 19 locations in Florida and 53 total in the U.S.
Kain Capital Announces Investment in MY DR NOW, a Leading Provider of Primary Care in Arizona
Kain Capital LLC, a leading private equity firm focused on the technology enablement of healthcare services companies, today announced it has completed a growth equity investment in MY DR NOW, a leading provider of primary and specialty care with locations in Arizona. The investment marks the first time MY DR NOW has received external capital and Kain Capital is the sole investor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Impact Windows of New Smyrna Beach Now ImpactWindow.com Trusted
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30, 2022 - Impact Windows of New Smyrna Beach is currently on the listing of relied on and verified participants of the Florida Impact Window Association and they are approved for impact window installments across the state of Florida. Impact Windows of New Smyrna...
Democratic Massachusetts attorney general race drops to 2
BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday's primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018...
