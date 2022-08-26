Dearborn awards contract for sewer study to prevent future flooding, guide capital improvement

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO