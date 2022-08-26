Dearborn awards contract for sewer study to prevent future flooding, guide capital improvement

Read full article on original website
More than 260,000 without power across SE Michigan after storms
DTE Energy is reporting more than 260,000 customers are without power in southeastern Michigan after today's round of storms moved through.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm damages cars, homes in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We were able to get a look at the damage in Oakland County, specifically in Rochester. Local 4 was able to get a closer look at one neighborhood with downed trees and power lines. The area had some of the worst damage on Winery Drive...
MSP reports “unconfirmed” tornado in Macomb Co
RICHMOND, Mich. (WLNS) – First responders are clearing damage and performing welfare checks after a what Michigan State Police believe was a tornado that appeared in the City of Richmond. MSP officials say the possible tornado first touched down around 8:00 p.m. Monday night. Widespread property damage and power outages were reported. At this time […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot after a well-known Flint rapper paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities. Clifton E. Terry III is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims in November 2020. Terry offered Sims...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I’m constantly losing stuff’: Water main break floods basements on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A water main break over the weekend caused a massive mess for folks living in a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side, and sadly this isn’t the first time it’s happened. It is a mixed blessing to have the water department come out to your...
wemu.org
Washtenaw United: Ypsi-based 'Friends In Deed' working to tear down systemic barriers to escaping poverty
Lives in Ypsilanti. Married with 3 daughters and 2 grandchildren. Army brat. Undergrad: BA in Political Science from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Master’s in Public Administration from UM Rackham Graduate School. 11 years as Executive Director of Friends In Deed. 5 years at the Salvation Army of Farmington Hills. 10 years experience in different roles at NASA. Passionate quilter with an addiction to fabric.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
fox2detroit.com
MDHHS restores for $6 million budget cut to organizations that help children
Friday morning advocacy centers across Michigan, like Care House of Oakland County, learned of cuts in funding. Across the state, funding for organizations like Care House has been slashed by more than $6 million. By the end of the day, the state had figured out how to resolve the issue.
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
HometownLife.com
Starbucks possibly coming to Farmington Hills shopping center
Ordering Frappuccinos in southeast Farmington Hills may get much easier in the near future. It'll just take a decision from the city's Zoning Board of Appeals. Plans for a stand-alone Starbucks have come before the city with the Seattle-based coffee giant looking to open a new store in the vacant buildings in the southeast corner of the West River shopping center at 30000 Grand River.
The Oakland Press
Rutherford’s show their appreciation to their hometown
Melanie and Moriah-Taylor Rutherford credit Pontiac for making them who they are and both accomplished goals this year that would make the community proud. Melanie, a Grammy-nominated singer and single mother, was sworn in as Pontiac’s 1st District City Council representative in January. Moriah graduated with a degree in Political Science from Howard University in May.
