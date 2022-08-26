Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins
The trades will weaken today, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Small Swells from the southern hemisphere will remain small into the first week of September likely enough to keep the surf from going flat this week. Similar surf is expected along north facing shores for the week as the northern Pacific remains quiet. A compact low pressure system could generate a small north-northeast pulse for next weekend, but that is about it as we head into September. Surf along east facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the trades lower, then slightly pickup by the weekend as the trades return.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting victim is revealing what led to gunfire in Haiku two weeks ago. Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot. “Brian is my close friend who I’ve known for a few years and considered him...
hawaiinewsnow.com
YWCA Oahu to hold virtual panel to answer abortion questions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - YWCA Oahu is holding a virtual panel Monday to answer your questions about abortion in Hawaii and the impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Panelists will discuss abortion legality, access, and what more is needed to protect women’s reproductive healthcare in Hawaii. The panel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
August 29th Weather Forecast
For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. The spat, which happened in June, led to the suspension of both pilots. Why China's response to U.S. warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts. Updated: 4...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Design released for US quarter featuring cultural icon Edith Kanaka`ole
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The design for a new U.S. quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released. The quarter will feature Edith Kanaka‘ole, a cultural leader, composer and kumu hula. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the release of the design on Monday. “Edith Kanaka`ole was a prominent leader...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials. The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time. In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu advances to Little League World Series Championship after 5-1 win over Tennessee
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Little League is one game away from immortality. HNL advanced to the Little League World Series Championship game after a 5-1 win over the team from Tennessee in the United States Championship game on Saturday. Hawaii will take on Curacao in Sunday’s finale — the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Maui singer takes the stage on AGT; Doogie Kamealoha wraps up filming
Journey tickets have already sold out for Hawaii that organizers have announced a second show! And Taylor Swift shared a big surprise at the VMAs. Maui singer Lily Meola will perform live on America's Got Talent after show stopping performance. Journey tickets go on sale Saturday at 10am for Hawaii residents only.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stronger trades, drier weather moving in
A mostly dry and stable trade wind flow is moving in over the islands as a weak trough departs to the west. Weather conditions have prompted a red flag warning for leeward areas of all the islands Saturday. Trade winds will be locally breezy to start the weekend, and then ease slightly for Sunday, reducing the fire weather threat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds gradually easing
Trade winds will spread over the islands from east to west and become breezy over the weekend. No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Despite low percentage of Hawaii students in debt, Biden’s plan will still have big impact
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Compared to other states across the country, Hawaii’s students owe less than the average. The state also has one of the lowest percentages of students who have debt. “Biden’s announcement came out right at the first week of the semester was good news for students who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week
Trade wind speeds will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trades, afternoon sea breezes to start the work week
Trade winds will become lighter to start the work week, with afternoon sea breezes possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. We can expect overnight and early morning showers for windward areas, with afternoon clouds and showers for leeward areas. Trade winds are forecast to strengthen Wednesday night, bringing a return to a more normal trade wind weather pattern.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with staffing shortages, Kaiser’s mental health professionals go on strike
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mental health clinicians are going on strike at Kaiser Permanente facilities and are demanding the company to hire more therapists. Kaiser’s mental health clinics across the state say staffing shortages are keeping them from helping their patients get better. Andrea Kumura, licensed clinical social worker at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: High demand for Journey concert; Taylor Swift announces new album
Maui singer Lily Meola will perform live on America's Got Talent after show stopping performance. Journey tickets go on sale Saturday at 10am for Hawaii residents only. Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning canceled for leeward areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions has been canceled after trade wind speeds fell below the warning criteria. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted the warning Saturday in anticipation of weather that could increase dangers from wildfires. Trade winds are expected to ease...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will focus showers over windward area, mainly at night. Afternoon sea breezes may increase cloud cover across leeward areas. Drier air and increasing stability will spawn fewer showers from mid-week onward. Drier air north and northeast of the islands, along with mid- level ridging, will move over the eastern end of the state on Tuesday, then build westward during mid-week. This will limit rainfall intensity for the remainder of the week and will inhibit shower activity from drifting leeward overnight.
Comments / 0